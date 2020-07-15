Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pepper Pike has reached $82 million in sales from January to June of this year, according to a news release from Howard Hanna.
Kaufman has been the top producer at Howard Hanna since 2002 and specializes in luxury residential real estate.
“The first step in making the most out of this challenging situation was to energize my team and get them on board with selling homes virtually,” Kaufman said in the release. “It was a swift adjustment but I am so grateful for my team and the team at Howard Hanna for hitting the ground running with Zoom tours, Facebook Live Broker’s Opens, Video walk-throughs and more.”
According to Ohio Realtors, real estate sales have been in decline since the pandemic and stay at home orders set in. Kaufman was able to work through the market to reach his selling milestone.
“I am stunned by the outcome and want to thank my team for their hard work and ability to think on a future-focused level,” Kaufman said. “It all added up to a huge success during this crazy time.”
Kaufman was also ranked the No. 1 in Ohio in the 2020 America’s Best Realtors by Newsweek. He had 155.65 transactions for a volume of $115,399,578.94.
The annual rankings are produced in partnership with REAL Trends, which provides news, analysis and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987.