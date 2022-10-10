Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and Hillel International announced the launch of a groundbreaking new collaborative partnership to support the emerging generation of leaders that will build a strong and vibrant Jewish future, according to a news release.
Together, the global seminary that is HUC-JIR, along with Hillel, the world’s largest Jewish campus organization, will address the declining interest in religious leadership that is a challenge in the Reform movement and in the broader faith community, the release stated. The two institutions will build a professional development pipeline, starting in college, that will enable students and Hillel professionals to become Jewish leaders.
“The Hillel movement is the talent pipeline for Jewish communal life in America, and we pride ourselves on providing best-in-class professional development and lifelong learning for Hillel professionals,” said Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International and a former Shaker Heights resident in the release. “We’re thrilled that this expanded partnership with HUC-JIR will enable us to take that commitment to the next level.”
Andrew Rehfeld, HUC-JIR president, said in the release, “We are excited to engage in this strategic, innovative partnership with Hillel International. The partnership leverages our shared strengths to set a new standard for collaboration for Jewish institutions during a moment of tremendous change. We look forward to developing a new generation of mission-driven young leaders, steeped in Jewish knowledge, imbued with ahavat yisrael (love of the people and Israel), committed to building sustainable communities of Jewish learning and practice that help bring healing to our world.”
This pipeline will start in college, by offering students educational and engagement opportunities that will help them build the body of knowledge and skill sets required by Jewish leaders. The expanded cohort of Hillel professionals emerging from this effort will find HUC-JIR is a valuable partner in training and education that will enhance their careers. HUC-JIR representatives become trusted advisors, guiding them on their educational and professional journeys.
“Both Hillel and HUC-JIR nurture Jewish leadership,” Erin Fine, assistant director, office of recruitment and admissions, HUC-JIR, said in the release. “This first-of-its-kind partnership allows for collaboration on multiple fronts towards this common goal. We can invest in college students, Springboard fellows, Hillel staff, HUC students and alumni, enhancing spaces where we already organically overlap and building future Jewish leaders together.”