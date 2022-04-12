Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s board of governors voted April 12 to end ordination at the Cincinnati campus by 2026 with more than two-thirds of members agreeing to take what HUC-JIR President Andrew Rehfeld called a “difficult step.”
The board also approved a plan to change the campus’ goals by developing a low-residency hybrid rabbinical and cantorial program to serve all of Jewish North America. The move amounts to “reimagining our Cincinnati campus to strengthen the impact of our precious academic resources at the Klau Library, American Jewish Archives and Skirball Museum,” Rehfeld said.
“We will move quickly to share additional detail of these initiatives over the coming weeks,” Rehfeld wrote in his April 11 statement following the vote. “The decisions made today were challenging and done with a sense of the seriousness of the moment, given the historical importance of Cincinnati as the founding city of our Reform Movement. And they were only a first step of more comprehensive decisions to come. We remain optimistic about our future and look forward to continuing this important dialogue with all who care deeply about HUC-JIR and the Reform movement as we move forward to ensure a bright, vibrant future for our institution.”
The board and Rehfeld offered a joint statement as well, which acknowledged the division the discussion fueled.
“Given the intensity of deeply held feelings on all sides of this historic vote, we will take time to navigate the right path forward – sensitively and with our common commitment to the education of future generations of Jewish leaders guiding our way,” read the April 11 statement from HUC-JIR board chair Sue Neuman Hochberg, chair-elect David Edelson and Rehfeld. “We will also be mindful that we are all stewards, charged with ensuring the next generations of Reform Jewish leaders are trained in an environment that prepares them to guide our movement in a rapidly changing world. The outcome of today’s vote does not diminish the challenges ahead. We recognize that we need to evolve our programs and institution to keep pace with the clear imperatives for spiritual, educational, and financial renewal.”
The decision to end ordination in Cincinnati sparked controversy prior to the HUC-JIR’s deliberations April 10 and April 11 in New York City, with many rabbis from Cleveland and Columbus weighing in by signing electronic letters with their counterparts from across the country.
Hundreds of letters were received at HUC-JIR prior to the vote, a spokeswoman told the Cleveland Jewish News previously.
Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, senior rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood who was also a dean at HUC-JIR and worked on the Cincinnati campus for 20 years, wrote a letter detailing his concerns with the proposal.
Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk, senior rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, wrote a letter in favor of the plan.
Rabbi Richard Block, rabbi emeritus at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, a former president of the World Union for Progressive Judaism in Jerusalem who also served as the president of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, told the CJN April 12 that he has mixed emotions about the decision.
Block was ordained at the Cincinnati campus, although it wasn’t his first choice. He had requested to attend rabbinical school at the New York City campus. There are also campuses in Los Angeles and Jerusalem, where all HUC-JIR rabbinical students attend their first year of rabbinical school.
“And I’ve been grateful ever since,” Block told the CJN from his Jerusalem apartment. “There are some unique things about going to the rabbinic program in Cincinnati and they’ve been widely commented on. One is the affordability. You can really devote yourself to the study and the learning there because you don’t have to have three jobs on the side to just pay your rent. There was also a nice sense of community there.“
He said on weekends when he was not serving a congregation as a student rabbi, he often spent time with other students and faculty.
Block called Cincinnati was a nice place to live “with a very devoted, committed Jewish community, so I feel sad about that part of it.”
Cincinnati has 32,100 Jewish residents, the second most in the state, according to the 2019 Cincinnati Jewish Community Study, which was released in 2020.
In addition, he said, “It’s possible that the elimination of the in-residence program in Cincinnati will actually diminish the number of applicants rather than increase it, because for a number of people, for a number of students, Cincinnati was … an optimal solution.”
While the rabbinical school has been operating in Cincinnati for 147 years, Block said he would not argue for continuing to ordain rabbis there based on its history, but said, “It’s represented an important ongoing presence.”
Still, he said, “I have trouble seeing how those unique and irreplaceable assets are going to be used to maximum effect, if there are not any rabbinic or graduate students there to use them.”
Taking a broader perspective, Block said, “I believe that the HUC-JIR is an absolutely essential institution for American Judaism, not just the Reform movement. … American Jewry has an important stake in the future of that institution.”
Block also added, “There are a fair number of financial and other assumptions that underlay the proposal, and I hope they’re right because if they’re not, the consequences are … going to make things even more challenging.”