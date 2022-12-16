Wayne D. Hudson was named as police chief of the Shaker Heights Police Department, effective Jan. 9, 2023, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss announced in a news release published on the city’s website.
Hudson will replace Chief Jeffrey DeMuth, who announced his retirement in June, after 33 years of service to the Shaker Heights Police Department, including the last six as police chief..
“We are very excited, thrilled, to have him join us here in Shaker Heights,” Weiss told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 16. “We had a very extensive process to find a new chief. We did look nationally to fill this position. That’s how important this position is to the city, to our community and to me; and so we had a very robust process.”
Hudson is a graduate of Wayne State College in Nebraska, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, the release stated. He obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, according to the release.
Hudson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served from 1986 to 1992, the release stated. He began his career in civilian law enforcement in 1994, serving as a reserve deputy sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska, eventually rising through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, then captain. He was appointed as their deputy chief in 2021 and has served in many leadership roles throughout his career.
“We’re confident that this will be a great fit,” Weiss told the CJN. “He’s got (an) ability to blend a deep law enforcement background and experience, along with a demonstrated commitment to the community that he lives and works in, and very much in favor of community policing. He’s had lots of experience in that area and he has really exceptional interpersonal communications skills which, in a community like Shaker, is extremely important.”
“Mr. Hudson, he’s very committed to interaction and communications with the community, has demonstrated that over his entire career, and that’s really a key factor that I was focused on for this position in Shaker,” Weiss told the CJN.