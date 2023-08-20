Hudson’s fountain of youth has done it again, slaying a dragon in the process.
Larry Terkel, 76, won seven gold medals in swimming at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh from July 14 to July 17. Shortly over one year ago, Terkel won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the National Senior Olympic Championship Games in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“I was surprised as everyone else,” Terkel said of this year’s sweep.
He competed on the Shaker Heights High School varsity swim team in 1965. He left the sport cold turkey and didn’t return to the pool competitively for 40 years, when he turned 60.
Since then, Terkel has turned in times faster than in his high school days, and he keeps improving each year.
“Yoga is my secret,” Terkel told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Terkel, who teaches religion at Kent State and is a yoga instructor at his Spiritual Life Society and Yoga Center, dominated the competition in the 75 to 79 age group in Pittsburgh.
“Two were relays, which was great,” Terkel said. “Three others, I expected myself to win. Two others were a surprise.”
The two races Terkel didn’t predict victory in were the 50-yard and 100-yard breaststroke. That’s because his “rival” over the past 10 years, Levente Batizy of Brighton, Colo., a former member of the Hungarian national team, has been a mainstay in those events. Terkel had never beaten Batizy – until Pittsburgh.
“I had never beaten him in my life,” Terkel said. “He’s been a collegiate champion and on the Hungarian team at one point as a breaststroker. He’s always won. I’ve been intimidated by him. I’ve narrowed the gap and now I beat him by three-tenths of a second in both races.
“It’s the length of one arm, and it was enough. I knew he was right there, and I didn’t dare peek, and I beat him to the wall. We’ve become friends over the years, and we bonded over the results.”
Terkel also won his age group competitions in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, and was part of the 4-by-50 mixed medley relay and the 4-by-50 mixed freestyle relay.
“The joke is that all the swimmers come up to me and say, ‘Larry, we’re all getting slower. What are you doing,’” he said. “I tell them two things: that I’m still learning how to swim. And, I’ve had 40 years of yoga. My times are coming down and they’re getting slower.”
Terkel has his sights set on the next National Senior Games scheduled in 2025 in Des Moines, Iowa.
In the meantime, he plans to compete in the Ohio State Championships in 2024. The top three in each event qualify for the National Senior Games the following year.
“I feel great,” Terkel said. “At 76, no bad news is good news. I don’t feel 76 at all.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.