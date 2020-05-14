Leah Messemer’s essay on discrimination based on hearing loss and her steps to advocate and help others has won her top honors at the 2020 Stop the Hate essay contest.
The senior at Hudson High School in Hudson began her essay with a quotation: “You are not normal!”
Her essay continued with her account of trying out for sports teams.
“I discovered the bitter taste of discrimination when I initially tried out for travel volleyball,” she wrote. “My hearing aids drew stares from players and coaches. Wordlessly, without evaluating my ability, the coaches led me to the farthest court and ignored me. Determined to make a team the following year, I decided to try out without wearing my hearing aids and my strategy worked. After making the team and proving my ability, I proudly wore my hearing aids and gained the acceptance of my coaches and peers.”
Messemer is a member of the National Honor Society and the Random Acts of Kindness Club and is the treasurer of the history club. She plans to study molecular biology and forensic science. She plans to continue her American Sign Language studies and to become a certified interpreter.
The 12th annual contest, a project of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood and museum founders Tamar and Milton Maltz, usually culminates in an event that is attended by about 600 people and includes public readings of all 10 essays. Students are posed questions by Milton Maltz and judges in the audience rank the winners on the spot.
This year, in response to the necessities of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers pivoted. David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum, said staff and organizers knew that they would have to cancel the April 2 ceremony in March, when the museum closed.
“We had to reinvent, re-imagine … the contest during the pandemic,” he said. “This week, we are going to have a live announcement of the grand-prize winner.”
The top 10 essay writers had a May 9 Zoom meeting with Dahlia Fisher, the Maltz Museum’s director of external relations, who coached the students on public speaking.
“That usually was done every year by Mr. Maltz,” said Schafer, noting Maltz’s background in radio.
The Maltzes are in Florida in quarantine.
“It was a very emotional session they had that Scott Simon led and facilitated,” Schafer said. “There were tears and bonding over this shared experience. … And there was a great interest in them staying connected in the future.” Simon is vice chair of the Stop the Hate committee.
Ben Becker, Stop the Hate program manager, was also on the call.
In lieu of a formal event, teachers, Leah’s principal, staff from the Maltz Museum and Stop the Hate committee chair Darrell McNair and Simon planned to surprise Leah at her house with the $40,000 scholarship she will receive as the event’s grand-prize winner. There were plans for a caravan, balloons, a jumbo check as well as the honking of horns and a megahorn.
Leah was to read her essay in front of her house. Her winning status also wins Hudson High School a $5,000 anti-bias grant.
Nia Terrell won first runner-up for her essay on racial bias. The senior at Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst will receive a $15,000 scholarship.
Faicia Giddings, a junior at the Cleveland School of the Arts, won second runner-up and a $10,000 scholarship for her essay on misconceptions of her native Africa.
Kennedy Fletcher, a senior at Shaker Heights High School, won third runner-up and a $5,000 scholarship for her essay, “You’re pretty for a black girl.”
Honorable mentions, with $500 scholarship awards, went to seniors Daijanae Crenshaw of the Cleveland School of Science and Medicine in Cleveland, Vita S. Davis of Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights, Tatiana Lipert of St. Joseph Academy in Cleveland, Julia Newman of Hawken School in Chester Township, Kathleen Pagan Arzola of James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland, and Savannah Patterson of Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights.
Winners in the sixth- to 10th-grade division of the essay contest each received $400 cash prizes. Second- and third-place winners received trophies.
Beachwood High School 10th grader Bowen Zhang won first place for her grade level. David Kuang of Beachwood High School came in second. Nayeli Ocasio placed third. She is a student at Lincoln-West School of Global Studies in Cleveland.
Jackie Lonsway, a ninth grader at Mayfield High School in Mayfield Village, won first place. Second place went to Matthew Thomas of Mayfield High School. Ethan Boggs of Firelands High School in Henrietta Township was third.
Prober Mukherjee, an eighth grader at Beachwood Middle School in Beachwood, won first place. Noor Sleik of Hudson Montessori School in Hudson won second place. Tolga Cavusoglu of Beachwood Middle School, placed third.
Eden G. Austin, a seventh grader, won first place for her grade level. Kelsey Cohen won second place. Radha Pareek placed third. All three are students at Beachwood Middle School.
Hudson Middle School students swept the sixth-grade contest. Annabel Green won first place. Guneet Karra placed second. Eric Robinson took third place.
Newton D. Baker School of Arts in Cleveland won a $5,000 anti-bias grant for having the highest percentage of essays.
The 2020 Youth Sing Out portion of the contest took place as it has in past years at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in late 2019.
Two classes at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights tied for first place: David Jurns’ third-period class won with “E.T.A.H;” and Donna Feldman’s fourth-period class won with “We Can Change Our World.” The school will receive a $5,000 anti-bias grant.
Justin Caithaml’s sixth-period class at Midview High School in Grafton was the runner-up for the song “Unjustifiable.” The school will receive a $2,500 anti-bias grant.
At the middle school level, Dorinda Wainwright’s sixth grade class at Wade Park School in Cleveland took first place for the song “YOURS N MINES.” That school will receive a $5,000 grant. Tamara Blair’s eighth-grade class at Newton D. Baker School of Arts in Cleveland won runner-up for the song “Fight the Hate, Don’t Discriminate,” winning a $2,500 anti-bias grant for the school.
A total of 2,660 students participated in both contests.
To see Leah’s reaction, read the winning essays, view videos of the essay winners and hear the winning songs, visit maltzmuseum.org.
