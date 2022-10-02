Humble Design is an organization whose mission is to change lives by furnishing the homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness free of charge.
Founded in 2009 by Treger Strasberg in Detroit, Humble Design serves clients in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. Strasberg and her husband, Rob, were inspired to create Humble Design after meeting a recently homeless family. After the family found a house they could afford, they had nothing left over in the budget to furnish it.
The children were sleeping on piles of blankets, so Treger Strasberg and a friend started collecting items to furnish the home. They called their friends, neighbors and others, asking for beds, linens, furniture, and kitchen items, and received many donations. She then called nine different shelters and said, “We have all this stuff and we want our donations to go directly to families who are in need.” The shelters all similarly responded by telling Strasberg that she had a great idea, but that there was no setup to facilitate distribution. The Strasbergs had identified a hole in the system, and Humble Design was born.
Debbie Eastburn, the director of Humble Design Cleveland, who hails from the city, described how Humble Design grew beyond Detroit.
“Humble Design organically grew into Chicago, San Diego and Seattle,” she said. “Then Progressive Insurance, where I had worked for 20 years before becoming an independent contractor for them, fell in love with Humble Design and introduced me to them three weeks before the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
Eastburn became enamored with the organization’s work and was interested in getting involved.
Humble Design Cleveland’s clients are all referred from 25 housing and shelter agencies.
“They find us,” Eastburn said. “Humble has criteria and we work through the caseworkers. Vetting and consulting clients is a three-day process. Every Monday, we meet a new client in their home and we interview them. We find out all about them, get to know them, then work with our volunteer staff of designers in our 17,000-square-foot warehouse in Solon to curate and design decor for their home. It’s like ‘Extreme Makeover.’ We take four to five hours time to turn around a complete transformation!”
They treat their families as design clients, asking about their needs, preferences, style and interests. Their design team takes photos and measurements of their new space, and spends the next two days designing, selecting and creating furnishings and decorations tailored to their wants and needs. They work with volunteers to gather items in the warehouse, paint custom art, and create a home that provides a strong sense of stability and comfort. On day three, movers, volunteers and designers get to work loading furniture and decor and transforming the empty house into a home. Once the installation is complete, the family returns for “an unbelievably emotional reveal.”
With gently used furniture and household goods donated by the community, they turn a family’s empty house into a clean, stable and welcoming home. In the Greater Cleveland area, they furnish two homes per week, working in tandem with the existing continuum of care and social service partners. To date, they have served nearly 400 people in over 145 homes. Humble Design Cleveland has carved a niche in the local social service/charity environment by providing a service that did not previously exist in Northeast Ohio.
“It’s incredibly fun and fulfilling,” Eastburn said. “We feel an incredible connection and passion for what we do, and it doesn’t feel like work.”
Everyone gets books based on their interests and every child gets customized artwork.
“What we’ve learned is that children gravitate towards the bed, and the artwork indicates that it’s theirs by being personalized,” Eastburn said. “We try to give people a fresh start. This is design with dignity.”
On Sept. 29, Humble Design Cleveland held its first fundraiser, called “Welcome Home Cleveland.” Proceeds support the mission to serve families, individuals and veterans emerging from homelessness with donated furniture and household goods.
“For us at Humble, this is a great way to meet people and make new friends,” Eastburn said. “People will be surprised by the warehouse space, it’s very creative and run like a store.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.