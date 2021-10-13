Hundreds of people came out to the University Heights Fall Fest on Oct. 10.
Taking place on an unseasonably warm day, a few hours before the Cleveland Browns kicked off against the Los Angeles Chargers, Walter Stinson Community Park on Fenwick Road was the place to be.
Over 50 artists and vendors from across Northeast Ohio entertained families for four hours, including a performance from the Wizbang Theatre Circus. There was also a concert from ’80s dance band Back 2 the Future.
For children, there was a face painting station, along with a balloon station and inflatable slide. For adults, there were rows of tents set up with clothes, handmade trinkets and food.
1 of 10
Tamar, 5, of University Heights gets her face painted.