Hundreds of people turned out for The Great Jewish Family Festival! to celebrate Lag b’Omer May 19 at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood.
Attendees enjoyed food, rides, games, a rally and parade through the streets around the event, followed by shows and a large bonfire during the five-hour celebration.
A bonfire glows at night.
Hila Cohen, 13, of University Heights makes cotton candy.
Levi Winkler of University Heights hold his son, Chaim, 3, as he shoots a toy bow and aarow.
Chana Dessler, 6, left, and Chaya Baila Dessler, 10, of University Heights display their message.
