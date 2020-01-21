The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood remembered civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with an all-day, free and open to the public day “Hear Our Voices” consisting of a sermon by the Rev. Otis Moss Jr., a performance by the Evelyn Wright Quartet, a documentary film screening of “Soundtrack for a Revolution: Freedom Songs from the Civil Rights Era” with talk-back by Kyle Kidd and an on-going crafts and museum tours Jan. 20.
With many schools and businesses off for the holiday, the museum quickly became packed with hundreds of people ready to celebrate the impact King made on the world.
Raegan Tate, 3, of South Euclid doodles a protest sign at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s “Hear Our Voices” MLK Day celebration Jan. 20.