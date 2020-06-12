Breonna Taylor. Ahmaud Arbery. Eric Garner. Trayvon Martin. Michael Brown. Tamir Rice. Sandra Bland. The nine victims of the 2015 Charleston, S.C. church shooting.
Their names and others rung out across the crowd of hundreds gathered at Solon’s Veterans Memorial Park for an interfaith vigil June 11 to remember those lost to racist violence and to try to change the course before more names have to be remembered.
The vigil, held by the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, featured speakers across faiths and civic leadership including Mayor Eddy Kraus.
“This is the Solon Comets coming together to unite,” Kraus said. “If you ever walked through our high school, you would see amazing diversity. Why do you think we were rated the No. 1 suburb in Cleveland? Because of our diversity. Not in spite of it – because of it.”
But Kraus reminded the crowd he wasn’t standing at the gazebo to speak about Solon’s diversity at the high school; he wanted to make it clear it was time for change everywhere.
“Until we include our African American brothers and sisters in everything we do, in every bit of our success, we haven’t succeeded,” he said. “Because we’re Team Solon, and when we say Team Solon, that’s everybody. That’s every single person that resides in our community.”
He said he committed a police force “of community policing.”
“There are no chokeholds – that’s against Solon rules” and anti-bias training, diversity training, discrimination training, de-escalation training, use-of-force training and strict rules the police must follow, he said.
The Solon police will also offer counseling to those suffering from mental illness or opioid addiction and not be arrested or charged, he said.
