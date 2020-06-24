About 250 people came to the Heights for Our Lives protest June 23, marching from Wiley Middle School to University Heights City Hall.
Along the way, they chanted in call and response style,“No justice; no peace. No racist police,” “Say her name, Breonna Taylor,” “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
They carried signs homemade signs with similar messages including Black Lives Matter.
Police from multiple police departments assisted in blocking side streets feeding into Cedar Road west of Miramar Road and feeding into Warrensville Center Road from Cedar Road to city hall. And a drone flew overhead during the march. Both Warrensville Center and Cedar roads were blocked off as as well, allowing protesters to use all lanes to march.
Photos: Hundreds march for change in University Heights
1 of 38
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Avery LaMar Pope speaks of holding officials accountable regarding changes in practice to the police department.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Anaiya Manuel, center, calls out during the march. She and other organizers wore orange T-shirts and black pants.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
About 250 people came to the Heights for Our Lives protest June 23, marching from Wiley Middle School to University Heights City Hall.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
People react to speakers during the rally.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Aiden Monroe, 12, a sixth grader at Beachwood Middle School, spoke of police brutality.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
People react to speakers during the rally.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Anaiya Manuel speaks in front of University Heights City Hall at the Heights for Oour Lives march and peaceful protest June 23.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Anaiya Manuel speaks in front of University Heights City Hall at the Heights for Oour Lives march and peaceful protest June 23.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Gretchen Shapiro and Rick Prizant show their ALL Black Lives Matter signs. They belong to a group called Torah trumps hate.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
People react to speakers during the rally.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo /Jane Kaufman
University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan promises to review use of force by local police.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
A moment of silence for 3 minutes and 13 seconds is held in memory of the date of Breonna Taylor's death.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Minister Pia Gaston of Cleveland speaks of the killing of Kenny Smith in 2012.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Aliyah Lawson said she hoped the march would lead to lasting change.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
Many people carry signs.
CJN Photo / Jane Kaufman
The event, organized by five young adults, was low-tech and low budget. A few tables with snacks and water were set up at Wiley and at city call, the protesters stood in the middle of Warrensville Center Road and used a megaphone to send out their message.
Aiden Monroe, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Beachwood Middle School, was a featured speaker.
“We don’t even have to commit any crimes,” Aiden said. “There have been over 293 African Americans killed by police for what? The color of their skin.”
Together, the organizers had attended other protests in Cleveland and surrounding suburbs.
“We were just really inspired,” said Aliyah Lawson, who lives in University Heights, graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights and is a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. “And we are always afraid that things like this will come and go and so we wanted to put on our own rally in our own community so it can be something that is continued, that is prolonged, not just like a trend through the summer or anything like that.
“We really want to make some comprehensive change to the way the police is run, the way the community works as a whole because we live in a great community,” she told the CJN. “But at the end of the day there are always things that happen in any great community. And we want to try to be as anti-racist and as equitable as possible in our city.”
Minister Pia Gaston gave an impromptu speech. She spoke of the 2012 shooting of a man she knew, Kenny Smith, 23, whom she said was fatally shot by an off-duty Cleveland police officer.
She said he hadn’t moved fast enough during a police stop and that he had no record.
Anaiya Manuel asked protesters to form a circle around the organizers.
“Please step forward if you have ever been pulled over by the police,” said Manuel, a student at Case Western Reserve University. “Step forward if you have ever been racially profiled. ... Step forward if you feel like you got out of a ticket because of the color of your skin. … Step forward if you feel safe around the police. Step forward if you feel unsafe around the police. Step forward if you have been denied entry because of your race and ethnicity.”
University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan spoke at the protest, saying, “We can’t change history.”
He pledged to review use of force by University Heights police and to appoint a citizen commission involved in that review.
One person called for demilitarizing the police. Another called out to defund police.
Gretchen Shapiro, attended with her husband, Dr. Rick Prizant. The couple belongs to Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights. Prizant said he hoped to make a difference by attending the march and rally.
“I have taught children for 15 years – ish, and I have taught children from all ethnicities, all races,” said Shapiro, who teaches both at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and at the Huntington Learning Center in Cleveland. “I worry for my kids. I want to make a difference so they’ll be safe and their kids will be safe.”