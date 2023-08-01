In 2017, while attending the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies in Los Angeles, Rabbi Joshua Jacobs and Rabbi Alex Rosenbaum met at orientation and were officially dating by the first day of classes. Following one year of marriage on July 10, the couple embarked on their next journey, joining the clergy of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
“We’re so honored and excited to be a part of the B’nai Jeshurun family,” Jacobs told the Cleveland Jewish News. “They have been nothing but warm and welcoming and embracing and encouraging of what we hope we bring to the table. We feel we have the best possible partners in this holy work.”
Jacobs, a Los Angeles native, and Rosenbaum, who grew up in Beachwood, officially joined the clergy on July 18 following a “dog-friendly” cross-country road trip from their previous Los Angles residence. As they settle into their Pepper Pike home, Rosenbaum is reconnecting with childhood friends, while Jacobs anticipates exploring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and spending time with his in-laws.
“One of the big draws to Cleveland was Alex’s family, and we’re very lucky that I hit the jackpot in terms of in-law relationships,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs and Rosenbaum are joining Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Rabbi Josh Foster, education engagement, as the clergy team.
To welcome them to the community, B’nai Jeshurun held events such as ice cream socials and group hikes.
Jacobs will serve as assistant rabbi, while Rosenbaum will serve as founding director of the synagogue’s wellness center initiative.
Jacobs, 30, received his undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta and his rabbinic ordination from the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, where he became a Wexner fellow.
Prior to the rabbinate, Jacobs pursued a career in writing for television. Although being a rabbi is much different work, he said writing and storytelling are invaluable skills he brings to his congregational work.
“There is so much deep insight in our tradition, and I think that effective storytelling helps communicate those values and beliefs and ideals in the best way,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs has participated in the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s Bar/Bat Mitzvah Program in Tomsk, Siberia, where he officiated a joint b’nai mitzvah for over 50 Siberian Jews. He was a rabbinic intern at Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles and Valley Beth Shalom, his day school alma mater in Los Angeles, and he administered spiritual care to patients at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles as a chaplain intern at the height of COVID-19.
His chaplaincy enabled him to co-author a chapter on Jewish approaches to end-of-life practices published by Springer Publishing. Jacobs said he learned how to respond to crisis in a way that he may not have prior to his 2020 experience.
“I am so glad that I made the decision to stay on because spiritual need was also heightened by the toll of the pandemic,” Jacobs said. “Patients were lonely, they couldn’t get visitors like they could in pre-pandemic times, and everybody was confused. Whatever admitted them into the hospital was exacerbated by COVID.”
Rosenbaum, 29, received her undergraduate degree in anthropology from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and her rabbinic ordination from the Ziegler School. Diversity of experience was a huge piece of Rosenbaum’s training and identity as a rabbi.
Rosenbaum has experience in hospital chaplaincy at Cleveland Clinic, spiritual counseling at Beit T’Shuvah in Los Angeles, young adult education with Moishe House and pulpit work with Sinai Temple and Temple Aliyah in Los Angeles. She said she loves all different iterations of the rabbinate.
“They all contributed to me being a well-rounded rabbi and hopefully will only continue to become more well-rounded,” Rosenbaum told the CJN.
Rosenbaum said she is excited for the vision she shares with Rudin-Luria and the congregation as they bring the wellness center to life. She said she envisions it as a holistic space to tap into Jewish meditation, prayer and art, while additionally providing congregants with support for heavier emotions that come with grief and addiction through in-house programs or connecting with existing programs.
“I’m really hoping for this to be an integrated mind, body, soul spiritual center that doesn’t just address one part of wellness but address all aspects of what that concept can contain,” Rosenbaum said.
In addition to her role in the wellness center, Rosenbaum is the Jewish living coordinator at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, from where she graduated in 2008.
She said it feels good to return to the familiar feeling of the building, although she can also feel that it is a “different institution.”
“There’s new ideas, there’s new leadership, there’s this creativity,” Rosenbaum said. “I’m so excited to see this holistic model for education.”
In her free time, Rosenbaum said she loves to engage in creative expression, whether she’s good at it or not, through poetry and acquiring musical instruments.
Jacobs said he enjoys going to improv programs, which he hopes to bring to B’nai Jeshurun.
“As much as it is a fun and silly outlet, it’s also a philosophy of life, saying ‘yes and,’ being supportive and active listening,” Jacobs said. “All of these are great skills to develop.”
Together, they enjoy reading, writing and exploring the Cleveland Metroparks with their 1-year-old German Shepherd-mix, Tula.
For congregants looking to connect with the new clergy members, Rabbi Jacobs will host Torah Cafe in person and virtually at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 and Rosenbaum will host Torah Cafe at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. Rosenbaum will also host a hike at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Cleveland Metroparks’ Squire’s Castle at 2844 River Road in Willoughby Hills.
For more information about the events, visit bit.ly/3OwiTtN.