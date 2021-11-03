HW&Co., a CPA and advisory firm with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Mentor, recently merged with The Shealy Group of Mansfield, according to a news release.
The Shealy Group joins more than 120 HW&Co. professionals serving clients across Ohio and the United States, and its Mansfield location becomes HW&Co.’s fifth office.
The Shealy Group was founded in 2001 by Dave Shealy.
“The Shealy Group is pleased to join with HW&Co.,” Shealy, who will serve as managing principal of HW&Co.’s Mansfield location, said in the release. “We believe our shared values and combined knowledge will enable us to continue to serve our clients at the highest level.”
Brandon Miller, president and CEO of HW&Co., praised the move merger.
“The Shealy Group provides HW&Co. the opportunity to expand our presence throughout Ohio, not only with their expertise in agribusiness, but they also add to our extensive list of manufacturing and distribution, and healthcare clientele,” Miller said in the release. “Dave Shealy and his staff have exceptional talent and we look forward to integrating them into our team.”