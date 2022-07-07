Michael Hyman, who had planned to retire June 30 as CEO and president of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, will stay on through the end of August.
“Michael has agreed to continue in his position through the end of August,” board chair Neil Tramer said in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News. “If a new CEO has not been selected by then, an interim executive would step into the position at that time.”
The search is still underway and the search committee is still interviewing candidates, Tramer said.