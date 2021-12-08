All lanes of Interstate 271 in Pepper Pike were open by 6:25 p.m. Dec. 8 after reports of multiple crashes closed two of the three local lanes during the evening rush hour.
Multiple accidents in the area in #Cuyahoga on I-271 NB between Chagrin Blvd and Cedar/Brainard #traffic https://t.co/IXfI2jHBEJ— TTWN Cleveland (@TotalTrafficCLE) December 8, 2021
The Pepper Pike Police Department reported local traffic was down to one lane between Chagrin Boulevard and Cedar Road near Shaker Boulevard.
Beachwood police assisted Pepper Pike police in responding.
Accident cleared in #Cuyahoga on I-271 NB between Harvard Rd and Cedar/Brainard, stop and go traffic back to Richmond Rd #traffic https://t.co/IXfI2jHBEJ— TTWN Cleveland (@TotalTrafficCLE) December 8, 2021