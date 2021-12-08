I-271 at US-422 / Chagrin Blvd

A view of Intersate 271 from the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera at Chagrin Boulevard. The local northbound lanes are at right.

 Screenshot

All lanes of Interstate 271 in Pepper Pike were open by 6:25 p.m. Dec. 8 after reports of multiple crashes closed two of the three local lanes during the evening rush hour.

The Pepper Pike Police Department reported local traffic was down to one lane between Chagrin Boulevard and Cedar Road near Shaker Boulevard.

Beachwood police assisted Pepper Pike police in responding.

