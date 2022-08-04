Following an incident last week with an aggressive driver on Interstate 271 northbound, the Pepper Pike Police Department shared reminders on what to do if involved in a road rage situation.
Last week, a driver became angry enough by another driver’s actions on the Ohio Turnpike that he followed him to Interstate 271 and fired several gunshots at him, according to an Aug. 4 Pepper Pike Police Department Facebook post.
Police said no one was injured, but one of the rounds struck and flattened the victim’s tire.
If you witness or are involved in an incident of road rage with an aggressive driver, police suggested the following tips:
• Don’t engage
• Don’t return hand gestures or remarks
• Avoid eye contact
• Keep your seatbelt buckled in case the driver unexpectedly slams on their brakes
• If you are being followed, find the nearest police station and call 9-1-1
• Invest in a low-cost dash camera
“You will see other drivers doing things that are illegal, inconsiderate and even incomprehensible,” the post states. “Don’t respond personally. Most drivers are not thinking about their impact on you; they are just rushed, distracted or upset. Just try to remain calm and courteous behind the wheel and drive safely.”