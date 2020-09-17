Known as the local site for signature shows, the International Exposition Center in Cleveland will close after 35 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2.2-million-square-foot convention center was known for shows including the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama, The Great Big Home + Garden Show, I-X Indoor Amusement Park that included a Jewish Community Day during Passover and the Cleveland Auto Show.
The center’s parent company, I-X Center Corp., announced the closure Sept. 17 with a news release posted on its social media. Media outlets reported the closure will occur by the end of the year.
“The global pandemic has decimated the event industry as well as many other businesses and has ultimately led to this decision,” the release read.
Not only did the I-X Center provide Cleveland with a large-space venue to host consumer shows, conventions, meetings, trade shows and public gatherings, it provided Northeast Ohio with millions of dollars annually in economic impact, according to the release.
The center’s closure highlights the pandemic’s severe – and lasting – impact on multiple industries and economies nationwide, said David Gilbert, president and CEO of both Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, in a statement emailed to the CJN.
“The I-X Center was an important part of Cleveland’s events, meetings and conventions landscape, and it’s disappointing to hear that it is closing permanently,” Gilbert said in the statement. “The closing illustrates the devastating economic effect of COVID-19 on the events, conventions and tourism industries for organizations, their employees and the ancillary businesses that count on places like the I-X Center to drive patrons to their establishments.”
Gilbert said he and the Destination Cleveland team, a nonprofit convention and visitors bureau tasked to drive Cleveland’s economic impact and community vitality through various travel industries, are working to fill the hole the I-X Center now leaves behind for its clients.
“Destination Cleveland wasn’t aware of the decision before it was reported by local news organizations and is determining the long-term effect on our overall events offering,” Gilbert said. “Over the next few years, Destination Cleveland had only one confirmed convention and one confirmed multi-year, repeating sports event booked to take place at the I-X Center. Our sales team is reaching out to those clients to discuss next steps, including how we can accommodate the confirmed meetings/events in Cleveland as scheduled. We hope there may be meetings/events industry uses for the facility in the future.”