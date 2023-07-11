Ideastream Public Media recently recognized Terry Kovel and Robert C. Smith with the first Illuminate the World Around Us award, the highest honor bestowed for service to the public radio network.
This award honors former trustees not only for their time and commitment to the board, but for their talent of exemplary service in Northeast Ohio beyond their board tenures. The award recognizes their essential leadership that further advances the mission and vision of Ideastream Public Media as a trustworthy and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us.
Terry Kovel was involved with Ideastream over a span of 50 years and served on its board for multiple terms spanning six years and has served as a member of the chair’s council since her second term ended in the fall 2015. At the heart of WVIZ’s televised live auction, Kovel serves as the resident antiques expert, on-air auctioneer, show host and donor.
Kovel, with her late husband, Ralph, has written dozens of books and has published articles and newsletters about antiques and collectibles.
She is revered around the world for her insights and expertise, making her an icon in the world of antiques, according to a news release. At a recent “Antiques Roadshow” event in Akron, one appraiser described Kovel as “a rock star in our world,” the release stated.
Kevin Martin, president and CEO of Ideastream, said in the release that he appreciates Kovel’s expertise and dedication to the company and is excited to welcome her to their company.
By recognizing Kovel with an Illuminate the World Around Us award, “we celebrate Terry’s captivating charm, incredible expertise and unwavering commitment, devotion and dedication,” he said. “Her generous spirit and passion inspire all of us.”
Smith was on the Ideastream board for seven years, including serving three years as board chair.
Smith helped lead the organization to financial growth and investments in programs and partnerships, including One Playhouse Square, LLC, a partnership between Playhouse Square and Ideastream to own and operate the Idea Center, according to the release.
“We recognize Bob’s dedication to serve with his time and talent years after his official term on Ideastream’s Board,” Martin said.