Improbable Players, an addiction and recovery education theater company in Cleveland, Boston and New York, merged with Rhode Island nonprofit theater company Creating Outreach about Addiction Support Together. Starting July 1, the merged companies form 2nd Act, where in-recovery actors along with staff and volunteers will continue to raise awareness about addiction and recovery through dramatic performances and theater workshops.
Karen Snyder, 2nd Act Ohio regional director, told the Cleveland Jewish News formal conversations about a merger between the two companies started with the onset of COVID-19. Improbable Players’ former executive director Andy Short and COAAST founder, executive director and playwright Ana Bess Moyer Bell met to discuss their companies’ futures pivoting to virtual programming.
Just a few months later, Short left Improbable Players to join another recovery organization in Los Angeles. He asked Moyer Bell to join Improbable Players as executive director.
“At that time, they had both decided that it would be a good idea to merge both organizations, because they have such similar missions,” Snyder said.
Both organizations seek to curb opioid, alcohol and other substance abuse and addictions using arts-based methods, like original theater pieces and programming catered for schools.
2nd Act’s headquarters will continue to be in Boston, and now Rhode Island will be added to Improbable Players’ list of chapter locations. All of the chapters will perform 2nd Act’s new body work, which includes two plays from Improbable Players and one play from COAAST.
The merged company will continue to operate its shows and workshops virtually until Nov. 1.
“This summer, we’re going to be updating a lot of the language and doing workshops and readings to make sure that all the language is relevant,” Snyder said. “We’re also adding elements of drama therapy aspects within the work.”
The organization’s new name, 2nd Act, was created by the merger committee devised to iron out the unification. The group of board members from both companies decided on the name for its deeper meaning to those they serve.
“It’s the idea that in many ways, this is the second act for people who have had experience with substance use disorder,” Snyder said. “Having gone through their experiences, ... the second act is like a second chapter in people’s lives, and that our story will continue.”
Along with adjusting to the merger, 2nd Act is opening auditions to people whose family members or friends have substance use disorders. The now-expanded acting pool will be open to those who 2nd Act call “people with lived experience.”
Snyder also said the Cleveland chapter is searching for a new director who will oversee its shows. The Ohio region is talking with Cleveland-area directors to hopefully hire someone in the late summer or early fall, she said.
By adding Rhode Island into the theater company’s focus, Snyder said its 2nd Act’s hope to establish more chapter locations across the nation.
“Now that we have the experience of starting these new chapters and in different cities, we know that not only is it possible, but it’s also very needed in each state,” Snyder said.