Community Assessment & Treatment Services, Improbable Players and My Recovery Day will hold a drive-in fundraiser at 6:45 p.m. May 1 at the Mayfield Road Drive-In Theatre at 12100 State Route 322 in Munson Township.
This will be a COVID-19-safe event with raffle prizes, an Improbable Players performance of “I’ll Never Do That” on the movie screen, a live question-and-answer session with the actors of Improbable Players and a late-night movie showing of “Ben is Back.” The concession stand will be open.
Live music will be performed by Chrissy Strong and HooDoo BBQ.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3dtuPcb.
Improbable Players provides prevention education theater.
CATS mission is to promote the social justice needs of the community by providing high-quality, cost-effective, evidence-based interventions that comprehensively address the chemical dependency and behavioral health needs of a diverse clientele, according to its website.
My Recovery Day’s mission is to develop and provide follow-up support resources to individuals recovering from addictions giving them the help and hope they need for sustainable recovery, according to is website.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor of the event.