For 108 years, The Kirby Co. in Cleveland has sold its vacuum cleaners and home cleaning accessories to customers via its distributor partners through door-to-door sales and at local, small businesses.
In 2022, the company added another way for customers to buy its products – on its website, kirby.com.
“We’ve been a direct sales company for our entire existence and still have a thriving network of factory distributors,” Kirby’s vice president of marketing Neal Harvey told the Cleveland Jewish News. “They buy direct from us and sell to consumers via in-home demonstrations. Because of the Kirby’s superior performance and versatility compared to other vacuums, the best way for customers to experience it is in their own home.”
But the decision to add direct-to-customer website sales is “realistic” due to modern purchase patterns, Harvey said.
“Of course, we recognize that consumers shop through multiple channels, experience products differently and many prefer to buy online,” he said. “Expanding sales to kirby.com was a big step for us, but we did it to drive an incremental volume and reach the next generation of Kirby owners.”
During that roll out, Harvey said the company’s distributor partners were “on board” with the addition of website sales. Customers also can schedule demonstrations at local distributor businesses.
“Direct sales is still our core component,” said Harvey, who has been with Kirby for five years. “We want to make sure we’re around for the next 100 years. There are consumers who want to see and experience a product like this before buying. But, we also have to reach customers that prefer to shop online. The main goal is to increase awareness and bring new customers into the Kirby family.”
For customers whose first experience with Kirby will be browsing its website, Harvey said he would want them to know the kind of quality that comes from the brand. All Kirby products are made in the United States, either in Ohio or Texas. Vacuums are made of die-cast aluminum and are “built to last” up to 40 years.
“It’s a high-performance product that is built to last and, oftentimes handed down through generations,” he said. “We have a loyal customer base because of the quality and reliability. The performance is also best-in-class – for customers that want a product that gets the dirt other vacuums leave behind, we’re the answer.”
Another benefit of Kirby cleaners is they function as “an entire home cleaning system,” with the ability to clean different types of floor surfaces in several modes, Harvey said.
While it is a “heritage brand,” Harvey said the focus for the next 100 years of the company would be a combination of further innovation and expansion.
“As one of the iconic companies in the category, we are always looking to optimize our core product line, which is the home cleaning system, while continuing to expand and grow the company,” he said. “Our distributors are all small, independent businesses. America is built on those small businesses, and we want to help them grow, while we expand our reach and bring in more customers.