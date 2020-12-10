On the first night of Chanukah, Jews in Solon pivoted using a hybrid format to allow viewers at home on Zoom to view the lighting taking place in the parking lot of Solon Chabad in Solon.
This was in contrast to the crowded Chanukah celebrations of pre-COVID-19 pandemic years when the parking lot was crammed with families eating latkes after the lighting.
A few families were invited to be outdoors for the celebration, but most stayed in their cars or watched from home. The temperature was about 40 degrees as the sky darkened with scattered clouds in the sky.
The eight-day festival celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
Each night, the parking lot program will be followed by a virtual program with activities for those at home geared toward different age groups, said Miriam Greenberg, program director for Solon Chabad. Her husband, Rabbi Zushe Greenberg, greeted attendees.
Children and their parents danced with mult-colored lightsticks as they waited for dark. A medley that included “Maoz Tsur” and Matisyahu’s “One Day” was heard on a tape loop.
“This is going to be the tallest shamash you ever saw,” Miriam Greenberg said by way of introducing the person charged with lighting the menorah, Jared Harrison of Solon.
After he lit the shamash with a long pole attached to a lighter, four children chanted the blessings into a microphone, and Harrison lit the giant menorah from ground level.
“Go ahead and light candle No. 1,” Greenberg said, and there was applause after the candle was lit.
“OK, we’re going to go ahead and switch over to Zoom and you’re all invited to stay … and take a picture of your menorah you light and text it to us. The number is in the chat.”
“If you’re here in your car, I do want to tell you that we do have some cookies and doughnuts for you,” Greenberg said. “When you leave, if you drive under the canopy and you get it on your way out.”
Greenberg said each night a different small group of children will be asked to lead the blessings.
For information about joining Solon Chabad’s menorah lightings by Zoom, visit solonchabad.com.