ADL Cleveland held its inaugural Walk Against Hate alongside hundreds of supporters under sunny skies on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
The walk included breakfast, a bounce house and balloon artist for children, several tables set up for local organizations and businesses, including ADL Cleveland and Kol Israel Foundation, and remarks from organizational and community leaders.
The event attracted 220 walkers and 34 teams, and raised $38,149 of a $50,000 goal.
In opening the walk, ADL Cleveland board chair Yelena Boxer shared her excitement about the event.
“We’re so excited to see so many people here,” she said. “This is our first event for Walk Against Hate. We hope to make this an annual event, so be prepared to be here next year as well. ... ADL has for over a hundred years worked to protect people from hate. Our goal is a world free of discrimination, bias and hate towards people who are different.”
ADL Cleveland education director Kelly Fishman spoke of her work in teaching younger generations how to identify and fight hateful speech and actions through the organization’s signature program, No Place for Hate.
The program is a student-driven initiative aimed at providing a model for combating intolerance, bullying and hatred. It offers the opportunity to unite programs with one consistent message and connects a participating school to a larger initiative taking place in the region or country. Schools have the opportunity to become designated as a No Place for Hate by completing three steps during the school year – establishing a No Place for Hate committee, adopting the initiative’s pledge and completing three anti-bias activities, according to the ADL Cleveland website.
“We teach students how to be allies and recognize inter-sectional identities – all the ways they show up in the world, and how they can support other peers in their lives,” Fishman said, adding she works with students from pre-K through college. “I think the work is really important because student voices are the ones we really want to hear. They’re the ones that will continue to make a change as they grow up.”
The No Place for Hate program is in over 70 schools.
James Pasch, ADL regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania, addressed the crowd, impressing the importance of each attendee’s presence at the walk.
“We’re here to fight against hate – against the rising tide of antisemitism and racism in this country,” he said. “I don’t have to talk about the statistics for all of you to know what I’m talking about because we feel it in our environment. From the top of the entertainment industry to politicians, to the school board to the statehouse, we have seen a rise in hate. We are here today to say not here, not on our watch, not in our city, not in our state and not in this nation.”
While events like ADL Cleveland’s Walk Against Hate help move the needle, Pasch added that the work can’t be done alone but in concert with civic, political and business leaders.
“We as an entire society need to stand up against hate,” he said.
For Clevelanders, Pasch said the community is lucky for leadership at the city level, specifically Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who is dedicated to fighting hate in the region.
“We are truly in a turning point, not just in Cleveland and across the state, but across this nation,” Bibb said. “We must do everything we can to stand up against hate, stand up against antisemitism and stand up against racism. As your mayor, I believe we can show America how to get it done.”
Bibb said the best way to drive change is not just with words, but also with actions.
“Today’s walk is an amazing symbol of walking the walk but also talking the talk to make sure we model that behavior,” he said, quoting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that “the arc of the universe bends and it’s our responsibility as citizens of this great nation to bend it a bit more towards justice every single day.” “I pledge to you that I’m going to keep fighting to bend that moral arc towards justice.”
The ADL Cleveland Walk Against Hate was one of several ADL-sponsored walks held on Oct. 23 across the country, with events in Texas, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York/New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.
To learn more, visit walkagainsthate.org.