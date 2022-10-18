FutureLAND, a conference aimed toward entrepreneurs in Cleveland’s innovation and tech communities, will hold its inaugural conference on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at several Flats East Bank venues in downtown Cleveland.
Presented in collaboration with the city of Cleveland, Jumpstart, the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland Inc., and MCPc, the conference will feature panels and fireside chats with industry leaders, workshops designed to help businesses thrive in today’s economy, two pitch competitions where finalists will compete for over $100,000 in prize funding, and networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, creatives, investors and ecosystem leaders.
According to Aaron Marks, director of finance for FutureLAND, the multi-day conference aims to show that “Cleveland as a city is a good place to be an entrepreneur and start a business, and for tech companies to think about why they should move here,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Marks is one of six executive leaders spearheading the project, along with director of marketing Kumar Aurora; director of education Alysha Ellis; director of events Camille Genise; director of Web3 and internet technology Musa Hakim Jr.; and creative director Charron Leeper.
“We have a very diverse population (in Cleveland) and we have a deficiency for businesses to be able to find funding, especially if they’re run by people of color and women of color,” said Marks, who lives in Cleveland Heights and works at Circle, a blockchain payments company. “How do we combine efforts as Cleveland is an emerging city for tech, and then take the people we have here and elevate their opportunities?”
Genise, who was on the ground floor of developing FutureLand alongside Leeper, told the CJN the pair first met recording a podcast last fall and were concerned they had only met then - considering they’re both women of color in the same professional community.
“We started talking more in-depth last year about creating the ideal opportunity for people like us to meet more intentionally,” said Genise, who also lives in Cleveland Heights. She is the CEO and co-founder of FELOH, a Cleveland-based beauty app. “We realized we didn’t have enough bandwidth to do it last year, but then all of our sponsors were thinking the same thing. It evolved from there.”
Both Marks and Genise said presenting FutureLAND as a conference felt like the best way to get like-minded individuals from the same community to build an actual community.
“When you have a high density of those like-minded individuals in the same area, they have more opportunity to work, collaborate and invest in each other,” Genise said. “We know Cleveland is a natural space for all of this creativity, but we’re all in our own pockets. What is the magnet to attract us all to a single point in time? That was one of the ideas FutureLAND is based on.”
Marks, who was a member of the 2018 class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 12 Under 36, said, “It feels like a new day in Cleveland. There have been several times where there has been momentum and ground swell in Cleveland. But, it has been a long time since the entire city and its infrastructure has surrounded that to emerge together and grow.”
With new leadership at the city level and an incoming leadership change at the county level, Marks said it was a good time to tap into “real, sustainable change” in Cleveland’s tech community and “encourage that to flourish.”
“And with the art and culture aspect of FutureLAND, we are a city of art and culture, not only just representative of other art and culture, but we have our own,” Marks said. “We need to own that.”
With an “authentically diverse” leadership team all local to Cleveland, Genise said they collectively hope attendees leave with a sense they can thrive in Cleveland.
“I went to Hathaway Brown School, and a lot of my classmates don’t live here anymore,” she said. “I also was one of those people that swore up and down I was never going to move back here. So, we want to give ourselves and the community a chance to see Cleveland as more than a place that they grew up in or only come back to for the holidays. You can grow whatever you want here. You can be here and thrive – you have all the resources to do it.”