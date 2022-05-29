If You Go

WHAT: The Jacob Butze Memorial Foundation inaugural 5k Run & Walk

WHEN: June 12; 8:15 a.m. registration, 9:30 start for 5K, and 10:15 start for 1-mile fun run

WHERE: Van Aken District in Shaker Heights

COST: $25 per runner through June 11. RSVPs prior to May 30 get a shirt. $30 per runner if registering day of.

MORE INFO: A pre-race kick-off party will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 11 at Craft Collective at the Van Aken District. To register, visit wizathon.com/butzerun.