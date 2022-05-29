For Shaker Heights resident Brandt Butze, organizing the Jacob Butze Memorial Foundation’s inaugural 5k Run & Walk slated for June 12 at the Van Aken District is bittersweet.
His son and the namesake of the foundation, Jacob, died at 20 on Dec. 27, 2020, from T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive blood and bone cancer he was diagnosed with in April 2019. Jacob was a 2018 graduate of St. Edward High School in Lakewood and was studying business at Miami University’s Farmer School of Business in Oxford, Ohio. Creating the foundation and planning the event was the best way he felt to honor his son’s memory, Butze told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“If I had to sum Jacob up, he was a total renaissance man and an old soul,” said Butze, who attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood with his wife, Naomi, and daughter, Ana. “He was a ‘do-it-all’ kid. He excelled in sports and music – he played guitar, the ukulele and the stand-up bass. He was always writing music and was a very special kid. He loved running and ice hockey, and was cross country and track captain while at St. Ed’s. But that didn’t define him – he also loved math and business. He really did it all.”
In 2017, Jacob was selected by the Cleveland Jewish News as a CJN Player of the Week for his cross country achievements during his senior year at Lakewood St. Edward High School.
He was buried at Lakeview Cemetery, and two benches have also been dedicated in his honor at Miami University’s Farmer School of Business and at Horseshoe Lake in Shaker Heights.
Butze said his family decided to establish the foundation as a way to “make any sort of positive out of what happened.”
Proceeds from the walk/run will directly support siblings of cancer patients and their college dreams – helping pay for schooling and setting up support systems as they start a new chapter in life following a tough diagnosis or the loss of a sibling, Butze said. Other ways the family has supported the community in the wake of Jacob’s death include a fund at St. Ed’s, endowed with over $300,000, and offering scholarships to runners participating in the Classic at Mastick 5k at Rocky River Reservation in Fairview Park, which Jacob participated in.
“Jacob loved education and learning, and had such a passion for helping others,” Butze said. “And we’re so lucky the finances of battling cancer didn’t break us. But, it can ruin other families for generations. Our daughter, Ana, is now a college freshman, and thankfully she didn’t need financial help to do that, but we wanted to help other students like her. We’re still really early on this, so we’re just trying to raise capital.”
Butze said he landed on the idea of a run/walk for several reasons – mostly his son’s love for all things sports.
“Jacob never stayed in one place,” he said. “He didn’t like sports where you had to stand still. He loved to move. He loved to run so much. And it’s also because of COVID-19, this is the best way to get a group of people together. We wanted to do something last year, but our goal this year is to do this summer event and then do something in the fall or winter, perhaps a hockey tournament.”
The added complexities of the pandemic kept the family from memorializing their son on a larger scale, Butze said, as they were unable to host a public funeral or shiva. As part of the run/walk, there will also be a table for the Be the Match registry, a project by the National Marrow Donor Program, that helps connect donors with patients in need of marrow transplants.
“We want to celebrate Jacob’s life, get together and hug people we haven’t seen in a long time,” he said. “There are definitely going to be some tears. But, we also want to laugh and tell stories. There is a healing component to this – it’s not just the fundraising. I am looking forward to seeing people and hopefully seeing the hope behind all of this grief. This will be the closest thing to a public funeral and celebration that we’ve seen. It’ll be sad, but also usher in some cathartic healing, too.”
The CJN is a media partner of the 5k Run & Walk.