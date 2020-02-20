At the Feb. 21 inclusion service at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Karen Schiller, an ASL interpreter who is also a congregant, will interpret the action from the bimah.
Music and words will be projected on a large screen in the Evans Atrium, and both Braille and large-print prayer books will be available – as they are routinely.
And the service will be designed to be casual, family friendly and aimed at multi-generational appeal. It will be followed by a wine and cheese and dessert oneg sponsored by The Temple’s social action committee.
Since holding its first inclusion service a year ago, The Temple has provided an ASL interpreter at monthly Inclusion TGIS (Thank God It’s Shabbat) services and incorporated many of those features in that service series.
“This year’s (Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month)-themed TGIS, I am proud to say, while still featuring readings and music for this special month, will look much more like our ‘typical’ monthly Inclusive TGIS service rather than, as was the case last year, the beginning of our deepening inclusive journey,” Rob Ross, cantorial soloist and arts director of The Temple, wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
The Temple’s focus on inclusion began after Susie Block, the wife of Richard A. Block, senior rabbi emeritus at The Temple, fell and broke her ankle, necessitating the use of a wheelchair, Ross said. Ross added that Block gave a sermon on the High Holy Days that year about how difficult it can be and “the need for inclusion in a world that does not focus upon their particular need.”
After undergoing a $24 million renovation and expansion that included making all the public spaces in the building handicap accessible, including wheelchair-accessible bimahs, and adding a looping sound system, a two-year inclusion task force explored what else to do to bridge the gap.
To that end, The Temple has formed partnerships with both the Cleveland Sight Center and Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center.
“The Temple is deeply committed to meeting the needs of our congregation and the Cleveland community at-large,” wrote Ross, who co-chaired the inclusion task force. “We want our building and our programming to reflect our highest ‘self’ and consider it our solemn duty to actively improve access for any and all persons who wish to join us. I am so pleased that we are continuing to maintain our leadership in the community in this regard.”
Wheelchairs will also be available in the lobby.