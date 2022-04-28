B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike is charting a path forward, relying on the strength of its spiritual leadership, the closeness of its community and the need for healing, members of congregational leadership told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“During this very challenging time, with (acting senior) Rabbi (Hal) Rudin-Luria’s spiritual leadership, we have begun the healing process,” synagogue president Rebekah Dorman said in an April 27 statement to the CJN. “We are caring for and supporting each other as we travel this path together. The outpouring of support that I along with other synagogue leaders have received from our members is truly heartwarming and demonstrates the strength and commitment of our synagogue community that will see us through to a brighter future.”
This action comes in light of the resignation of Senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss.
As part of the healing process, the congregation has been providing access to mental health counselors from Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland and Bellefaire JCB.
Rudin-Luria, who joined the congregation as Rabbi in 2001, told the CJN in the statement that the sheer number of congregants coming together for Shabbat April 23 was a sign of the strength of the congregation.
“B’nai Jeshurun is an incredibly resilient community,” he said. “We are seeing the best in our congregation as we work to move forward and heal together. We have received countless messages of support and appreciation from our synagogue family. This past weekend, we gathered in an uplifting Shabbat service with more than 350 in person and more than 300 online community members. Our synagogue staff and clergy are united in our dedication to our members and continuing the services, classes, programs and outreach that make our shul so special. To best serve our community, we are offering additional counseling services and are focused on supporting each other. We are all grateful for the leadership of our president Rebekah Dorman, officers and trustees.”
Rudin-Luria made these same points directly to congregants during his Shabbat sermon April 23, in which he likened the struggle and triumph over adversity to the challenges facing the Jewish people during the exodus from Egypt.
“This is the day when our ancestors stood before the seemingly impassable waters of the raging sea on their exodus from Egypt, when all hope seemed lost, unable to overcome despair and adversity, not unlike how we are all feeling,” he said during the sermon. “And yet, here we are, together in our sanctuary and online. We are united, sitting and standing together – prepare to cross the split sea and march ahead together. ... The crossing of the sea is our formative story. It’s when we truly became a people. It forged a bond with each other and with God that is unbreakable.”
Time and again in his sermon, Rudin-Luria came back to the idea that the strength of the community will help bring the congregation through this challenging time, using the story of Passover and specifically the crossing of the Red Sea as an example.
“How did they reach the other side?” he asked. “They marched together, step by step, one foot in front of the other. Our ancestors looked out for each other. They lifted up the ones who had difficulty walking and led by hand the ones who needed to be guided, and that is just what we are going to do together as a community, as a congregation and as a family.”