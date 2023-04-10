Hennes Communications recently partnered with the Indiana School Boards Association to provide crisis management and communications consulting services to public school districts in Indiana, according to a news release. The firm has similar relationships with the Ohio, Arizona and Florida school boards associations.
Hennes Communications works with school board chairs, superintendents, communications professionals and school attorneys with just one goal in mind: Protecting the district’s reputation by helping them communicate their story effectively, the release stated.
Hennes Communications in Cleveland has an extensive track record of working closely with school districts and legal counsel, balancing best crisis management practices and the need to protect the interests of a school or district with today’s media and stakeholder demands for speed and transparency, according to the release.
“I’m absolutely thrilled for our members to have the opportunity to benefit from Hennes Communications,” Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, said in the release. “Our schools and school boards need strategic communications counsel now more than ever, and the Hennes team is as smart and savvy as they come.”
Hennes Communications has a long history working in the news media, law and strategic communications, providing pre-crisis consulting, the creation of crisis communications plans, crisis/media training, communications audits, and 24/7 crisis response services to schools and school districts that are likely to suddenly find themselves “on trial in the court of public opinion,” the release said.
Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communication, is a former board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.