Experts have emphasized that being outdoors is safer than being indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that autumn is officially here and the temperature will begin to drop, folks will be looking at how to make indoor spaces safer.
Mark Weir, an environmental engineer with The Ohio State University College of Public Health, joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Sept. 22 press briefing on COVID-19 to discuss how the virus is transmitted and what that means in indoor spaces.
While scientists are still learning about the novel coronavirus, Weir said we do know the virus needs to get into the back of your throat and deposit in the upper part of your respiratory tract, and then it needs to be able to infect cells. How that gets delivered is the question, he said.
At first, surface transmission was the biggest concern, Weir said. If someone touches a surface with the virus, and then touches their nose or eye, the virus could get into the mucus system.
That ended up being downgraded in level of importance the more we learned about droplet spread, Weir said. Within three to six feet, the largest particles may hit your face or you may respire the particles; also within that distance, you may encounter surface transmission.
Aerosols – which are are generated when we speak, cough or sneeze – spread beyond six feet, Weir said. The coronavirus is present in aerosols, but not all aerosols are filled with the virus. Researchers are looking into how much of the virus someone would need to inhale to make them sick.
"We've known for a little while that aerosols are a component, but how important those aerosols are is the question," Weir said.
Aerosols are a new thing for us to be talking about in regards to COVID-19, Weir said, but not a new thing in terms of environmental engineering – another tool we have to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We already know about face masks, hand washing and social distancing," Weir said. "Now ... there's engineering options for us at this point to be able to work through."
Being outside is better than being inside because there is more space for the virus to go, he said. As we head toward the cooler weather and the winter, circulation and ventilation are key to making inside spaces safer.
Air conditioning and heating are not the same as ventilation, Weir said. He outlined the three key elements of a ventilation system:
- Makeup air: The outdoor air that doesn't have the virus that is pulled into the ventilation system. Even if there's a small amount of virus, it's much lower than what's indoors. The air is fresh and clear, and it can be filtered for allergens and chemicals.
- Air exchange rates: How long it takes to remove all of the air from the room and replace it.
- Filtration: Pushing the air through very, very small holes to remove aerosols that are harboring the virus.
Businesses can have an impact on limiting spread of the virus by improving their ventilation systems, Weir said.
DeWine said information about ventilation would be added to coronavirus.ohio.gov. Weir also recommended visiting epa.gov and researching indoor air quality.
Also joining the press briefing was Barberton Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Ramnytz, who discussed how the school year is going so far. Barberton is in its fourth week of online and in-person classes.
The school district serves about 3,800 students, and about 1,200 of those elected to attend school remotely in classes taught by Barberton teachers.
"We understand that we have to move our students forward no matter if they're remote or in school, and our staff is doing an amazing job with that," Ramnytz said.
The district is looking to start remote tutoring, he said.
Also on Sept. 22, DeWine unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard outlining demographics. Users can view COVID-19 case data by race, age and county, and compare the data to the overall population of Ohio.
The dashboard came from a recommendation by the COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce, and aims to track health inequities and disparities to help policymakers make decisions, DeWine said.
In other news, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Ford is donating 2 million medical-grade face masks, part of a commitment to provide 100 million face masks through 2021.
Ohio has 145,850 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,635 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Sept. 22.
The number of reported cases increased by 685 from Sept. 21.
DeWine said he hopes this increase is indicative of a downward trend, but noted that numbers often are lower coming out of the weekend.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 2,880,825. The new daily percent positive cases 2.5%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 2.9%, according to data from Sept. 20.
Ohio is averaging 32,000 tests a day, DeWine said, and he wants to continue to increase testing.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 12 new deaths Sept. 22. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 14,899 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,210 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 124,774 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 17,196 of the cases, 2,556 hospitalizations and 644 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.