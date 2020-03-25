InMotion is leaving Warrensville Heights and moving to Beachwood in the fall.
The nonprofit center which is dedicated to helping people manage their Parkinson’s will move into a 20,000-square-foot one-story space on Mercantile Road.
“InMotion has experienced rapid growth since opening its doors in 2015, and our board and staff determined that we need additional space to keep pace with the growing demand for Parkinson’s-specific, evidence-based exercise and wellness programs in our community,” Beth Curtiss, president of InMotion board of directors, said in a Feb. 25 news release. “After a search for the right building, we launched a capital campaign to secure the necessary funds. We are very grateful to the Goldberg family, our clients, and to others in the community who recognized the value that InMotion provides to the thousands of people in our region who are impacted by Parkinson’s disease.”
Named the Allan Goldberg Center for Parkinson’s Wellness in memory of one of the organization’s five founders, the building will offer people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners free, community-based exercise, healing arts, research, support and education programs.
“We are proceeding with the new building as planned, with renovations starting in April and beginning operation in the new building in late fall,” chair of the marketing committee Karen Hess, who serves on the development committee for InMotion’s board of directors, told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 24.
Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hess said, “We will monitor the situation with our general contractor and follow the recommendations of the CDC and the Ohio Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone involved in renovating the building stays safe and healthy.”