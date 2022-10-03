At its sixth annual Pals in Motion event on Sept. 18, InMotion raised a record $477,000 to support its holistic wellness programs for people with Parkinson’s disease.
Held at Beachwood High School, the event included a 5k run/walk, a one-mile family walk, a yoga session, obstacle course and a 100-yard dash relay with 1,175 participants and over 100 event volunteers.
“We were thrilled to welcome a record-breaking number of event participants on what was a beautiful sunny day,” InMotion CEO Cathe Schwartz said in a news release. “The day was filled with friendship and joy, and we loved seeing smiles on the faces of everyone who joined us.”
All of InMotions services are free to clients and their care partners, which include evidence-based exercise, arts, support and education programs to help those living with Parkinson’s disease take control of their symptoms and live positively and constructively with the disease, the release said. It serves about 1,000 active clients and care partners at its Beachwood facility.
“We are so grateful for the overwhelming support from the community, including our sponsors and donors, for making this year’s Pals In Motion event our most successful ever,” InMotion board president Bruce Goodman said in the release. “The programs we provide for people with Parkinson’s disease are possible only because of this generous support.”
For more information about InMotion, visit beinmotion.org.