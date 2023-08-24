Over 1,000 people will participate in an annual walk/run to help people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.
The seventh annual Pals in Motion event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at Beachwood High School. The event will feature a 5K run/walk along with a 1 Mile Walk. There will also be yoga, an obstacle course and a 100-yard dash relay. Those who are unable to attend in person can participate virtually.
“It’s just a really fun community, family friendly event and we are so grateful for the over 1,000 people who come out to support us every year,” InMotion CEO Cathy Schwartz told Cleveland Jewish News. Schwartz lives in Beachwood, and is a congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, also in Beachwood.
The expected number of registrants is 1,200 with the goal fundraising being $420,000, Schwartz said. As of Aug. 21, $355,296 of the $420,000 goal, and 796 people and 56 teams have registered, according to its website.
“It’s our main fundraiser of the year and it raises about a third of our operating budget,” Schwartz said.
InMotion, located at 23905 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, works to support people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners, Schwartz said.
“Our mission is to help people with Parkinson’s (disease) feel better every day,” she said. “And we do that through a whole variety of things, exercise programs, what we call healing arts, which are things like yoga, tai chi and dance. We do it for education and support. And we really try to provide that holistic integrated programming to be able to support people with Parkinson’s (disease).”
Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disease in the country, Schwartz said. According to the World Health Organization, disability and death due to Parkinson’s disease is rapidly increasing across the globe, with the disease getting worse over time.
InMotion offers on-site classes, along with remote and pre-recorded resources on its website. All the services are free as long as there is a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, Schwartz said.
“Our founders, when they started InMotion, really wanted to eliminate all the barriers to access that sometimes exist for people with Parkinson’s (disease) and cost being one of those barriers,” Schwartz said. “So, making sure that everybody has access to our programming is really an important piece of what we do and has been reaffirmed time over time by our board of directors.”
Registration is available on its website, palsinmotion.org. Participants can also register in person at the event.
“It’s just a great way to spend a Sunday morning,” Schwartz said. “It’s just a warm welcoming event. You get a little exercise which is always a good thing and it’s a great way to spend an early fall day here in Cleveland doing something good and making a difference.”
