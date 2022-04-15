A group of multi-faith allies plan to meet at noon April 19 outside of Chase Bank at 1300 E. 9th St. in Cleveland to urge the banking company to fulfill its commitments to support climate justice.
Called the “Sacred Season for Climate Justice” since the event will fall within the Passover, Easter and Ramadan holidays, a symbolic seder will also take place on the sidewalk outside of the branch, with a parallel street seder taking place outside of Chase Tower at 100 E. Broad St. in Columbus at the same time.
The coalition of faith and climate action groups supporting this action nationwide include Exodus Alliance, Dayenu, Greenfaith and Jewish Youth Climate Movement. Local sponsors are Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Jewish Community and Unitarian Universalist Justice Ohio.
The sidewalk seder will emphasize today’s fossil-fueled plagues and lift up matzah as a symbol of urgency, according to a news release. Representatives will also deliver a letter to local branch managers to deliver to JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon. Through flyers and other materials, the multi-faith group will also inform the public about websites and rate greener banks, investments and credit cards that work toward sustainability.
Supporters can RSVP to join the demonstration by visiting bit.ly/3M0hZlp.