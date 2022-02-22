Radio on the Lake Theatre and Interplay Jewish Theatre, in conjunction with the Cleveland Arts Prize Past Masters series, will release “Out of the Past: The Stories of Martha Wolfenstein” Feb. 28.
A series of recordings of three short stories by the late Cleveland Jewish author Martha Wolfenstein, the stories first appeared in her 1905-published collection “A Renegade and Other Tales.” The recordings will be available at radioonthelaketheatre.org and through the Cleveland Public Library system.
Recorded by Radio on the Lake Theatre director John Watts, the release coincides with the birthday of the late Cleveland theater legend and actress Dorothy Silver. Before her death in 2021, she had signed on to record the stories for the project.
In her place, three Jewish Cleveland leaders – Rabbi Rosie Haim of Celebrating Jewish Life, Cantor Sarah Sager of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, and Cantor Kathy Sebo of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. The recordings are being released on Silver’s 93rd birthday in her honor, according to Faye Sholiton, founder of Interplay Jewish Theatre. The three clergy members were chosen by Sholiton.
“This was something Dorothy wanted to do,” Sholiton told the Cleveland Jewish News. “She loved these stories. When her son went into her apartment after she died, (Dorothy) had her Martha Wolfenstein materials and her reading glasses out on the table. This was ‘job one’ when she came back as we were set to record in three weeks. That’s why we’re honoring her with these. Dorothy loved old-world stories, and as she got older, it became more and more important to her.”
The stories, which Wolfenstein released before her death in 1906 at age 36 from tuberculosis, grapple with age-old themes – which remain relevant to this day, Sholiton said.
“She was someone who came from the old world but was a modern mind for her time,” she said. “These are stories of religion, wisdom, love and faith - stories you can picture your own grandparents telling. These are timeless issues, and she was very funny. Her writing style is so engaging.”
Radio on the Lake Theatre executive director and co-founder Caroline Breder-Watts told the CJN that Wolfenstein was “an amazing woman ahead of her time.”
“She was a woman at a time where women weren’t doing these sorts of things,” she said. “She had a fascinating, yet tragic, life. We felt she deserved to be resurrected for a modern audience. There is no reason for her work to not be known and shared.”
The two theater companies hope that modern listeners get a glimpse into the life Wolfenstein was living, one that is very different from now, Breder-Watts said.
“The title, ‘Out of the Past,’ pulls from that idea, that we wanted to bring her stories and ideas to a modern audience,” she explained, which also is where the project ties into the Cleveland Arts Prize’s Past Masters series as Wolfenstein was named as one of their literature masters. “These are people in the community that should be heard but haven’t been heard for a long time. For Martha, her life was very short and she didn’t have time to produce a lot of work. But what she did was impactful and ahead of her time.”
But for Sholiton, the most exciting part of the project is that it recording the stories preserves them forever.
“It is not something ephemeral,” she said. “When you’re an artist, you wonder what is going to survive you. I can only imagine what Martha would have thought about the things being done in her name. She had this strong and important body of work. Are they perfect? No, absolutely not. But, they are a mirror of that time – a mirror that doesn’t hide any blemishes but instead celebrates what is beautiful.”