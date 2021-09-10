In a deal made public Sept. 1, Industrial Realty Group LLC, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment company with a portfolio of over 150 properties in 31 states, acquired the stock of I-X Center Corp., the privately held company that controlled the 2.2-million-square-foot facility that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a partnership with Solon-based Industrial Commercial Properties, IRG will take over a long-running lease with the city of Cleveland, which owns the property. ICP is led by owner Chris Semarjian.
The facility shut its doors in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began. I-X Center Corp. announced it would not reopen the center in Sept. 2020.
Stuart Lichter, president and chairman of the board at IRG, told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 9 the I-X Center has been on his company’s radar for a while, and they were “always interested” in adding it to the list of their other 50 to 70 properties across Ohio.
“It’s an amazing location,” he said, in a telephone call from his home in Redondo Beach, Calif. “We also felt that it was very important to bring trade and exposition shows back to the area, as they are a major economic generator, but also very much visited and liked by the public. So, it would be a shame for it to disappear from the area, from both that consumer point of view but also a real shame for economic impact.”
With the acquisition of the shares, IRG is also planning to bring shows back to the facility, as well as surrounding development on the 159-acre property. According to a news release from the I-X Center, developers will immediately begin preparing the main hall for events and are in conversation with market trade show events as the auto, home and garden, and recreational vehicles shows, and the I-X Christmas Connection and the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama shows. The number of shows that call the I-X Center home, as well as the potential within Northeast Ohio and the state are what attracted them to the property, Lichter said.
“It’s a ‘good news-bad news’ story in our initial attraction to Ohio and Cleveland,” he said. “It was that the state has a lot of available properties closing, with a lot of available product in the sector of the market we specialize in. But, we absolutely love Ohio. It’s a vibrant market. And at the same time, it’s been a great place for us because more than a lot of other states in the country, it just has a lot of old facilities that weren’t at the top of the market in quality but where we still felt we could do something.”
With the I-X Center specifically, the size was a big attraction factor as a 2.2-million-square-foot property is difficult to come by in cities other than Las Vegas and New York City, Lichter said.
“We felt that one of the reasons shows left the I-X Center, besides the pandemic, is that the facility was probably somewhat too big for the market,” he said. “All of the shows that went there can actually function in a smaller footprint. So, we plan to make the show business a bit more viable and attracting more events by rightsizing the facility.”
He said IRG plans to establish the I-X Center as a mixed-use building, housing a combination of 40,000 to 50,000 square feet of expo event space, industrial company space and warehouse space to make room for commercial leases.
“We’re excited to be here and part of bringing the I-X Center back,” Lichter said. “It’s wonderful when you can have a good business proposition and do great things for a community at the same time. It’s the best of both worlds.”
IRG is also the largest shareholder and the master developer of the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton on the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.