Clevelanders Jared Isaacson and Jack Fuchsman were part of Chicago-based Spertus Institute’s recent graduating class, receiving Master of Arts in Jewish professional studies degrees.
The leadership-building degree program they completed is designed to boost graduates’ careers and strengthen the organizations they serve, according to a news release.
Fuchsman, a Young Leadership Division associate at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, attended the graduation ceremony in Chicago alongside family and friends.
Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel Foundation, was part of a special cohort for organizational executives and graduated in absentia, meaning not physically present.
About the program, Isaacson said in the release that, “I was immediately able to bring ideas from class to my team, board, and, most importantly, my students. It was a great experience.”
For those interested in pursuing degrees with Spertus Institute, visit spertus.edu.