After 17 years, Jerry Isaak-Shapiro is preparing to depart from his job as head of school of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, a school that was renamed under his aegis.
During his tenure at the Beachwood school, which serves 347 children as young as 18 months through eighth grade, Isaak-Shapiro said he has worked to create an environment that is welcoming to Jews of all types of observance; imbue staff, students and lay leaders with a personal connection and love for Israel, and meet the needs of students whose learning styles and modalities may pose challenges in a frontal classroom setting.
At 66, he has no plans to retire, but said he could not yet reveal his plans for his next career step.
Isaak-Shapiro announced in May 2019 he would resign at the end of his four-year contract after he and the board could not come to terms on a new one.
He spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News on June 16 about his tenure, which is to end June 30.
‘Stellar' staff
When considering highlights, Isaak-Shapiro first mentioned his staff and faculty.
“They are genuine experts and leaders in their own respective fields,” he said. “They together form a stellar collective leadership.”
Isaak-Shapiro said he worked hard to promote staff from within and that he is proud of the longevity of his faculty. He said he is pleased with the work of the 14-member learning enhancement team, which includes specialists, including an occupational therapist, speech pathologist and a consulting psychologist.
“That’s been enormously successful and I think a great model for other schools,” he said.
Securing a future
When Isaak-Shapiro arrived at the school, the building was physically smaller. By securing a $17 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in 2015, Isaak-Shapiro worked to ensure the school would be able to compete for teacihers. Just $2 million of the grant went toward physical needs – the rest went into an endowment to yield money restricted for salary enhancement for salary enhancement and professional development for faculty.
With the gift came a name change for the school, from The Agnon School to its current name.
The school’s physical expansion, a $10-million project came in “on line,” he said, and was recently finished, following several phases. Bialosky & Sons of Cleveland was the architect with John J. Johnson Construction Company of Cleveland as lead contractor.
The school has a budget of about $7 million and a staff of 101, of which 81 are teacher, aides, specialists and learning enhancement staff. Student to teacher ratio is 9 to 1.
Leading hasn’t always been easy under Isaak-Shapiro’s watch. While under construction in winter 2019, the school experienced catastrophic water damage after a pipe burst. Classes were relocated, mostly to synagogues, for several weeks during cleanup. And this year, Mandel JDS grappled with COVID-19, like everyone.
Strength in pluralism
Isaak-Shapiro said he is proud of the school’s commitment to diversity within Judaism.
“I think we’ve pushed the envelope regarding pluralism,” he said, adding that it is not just “parallel play,” and described the interaction among Jews of various streams as a “struggle together to find common ground, and when there’s not common ground to name it and to understand why.
“We’ve done exceptionally well in attracting more and more families from a more and more diverse background in terms of observance and affiliation, and belief and practice,” he said.
This is in contrast with Jews’ experience in history, he said.
“In our past, we’ve sometimes been our own worst enemies,” he said. “When we’re united, it’s unbelievable what we can do. So I like a big tent. And I think what we’ve achieved is genuine interactive pluralism in terms of Jewish affiliation and Jewish observance.”
Hebrew and Zionism
Isaak-Shapiro said the school’s adoption of Hebrew immersion has served its students well.
“Hebrew is a gatekeeper in pretty much everything in Jewish education,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful experiment and very successful.”
Isaak-Shapiro’s background as a camp director has afforded him a deep understanding that personal connection – sometimes called affective education – can add meaning and motivation to learning.
As such, his faculty embraces “formal and nonformal educational modalities” to allow students to connect – particularly to the story of Israel and its struggles.
“It’s not just about learning history, but what does that history mean to you,” he said. “We do project-based learning (and) integrated curricula. In some way, all those tie into nonformal education.”
He said he is proud that there is a better understanding of the place and role of a community school, and he is quick to point out Mandel JDS occupies a place within the web of Cleveland’s broader Jewish community and institutions.
Building trust
Isaak-Shapiro, a graduate of the two-year Mandel Jerusalem Fellowship, served as Jewish education director at the San Francisco Jewish Community Center, as northern California regional director for Hillel and associate director for the Jewish community relations committee for the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, prior to coming to Cleveland.
He said he believes in building trust from the start, partly as a human safety net in case of crisis.
“One prepares for a crisis before there is a crisis,” he said. “So, you have to have the right team in place, and you also have to have the trust in place. Trust is something that’s banked.”
He said he believes that basic level of trust also helps in times of crisis.
“Then it’s mechanical,” he said. “Without that (trust), all the mechanics won’t help you.”
Isaak-Shapiro twice was able to arrange two staff and faculty trips to Israel. He said he would have liked to take lay leaders, staff, faculty and students on a single trip as a community builder and as a way to deepen the school’s commitment to Zionism.
A personal commitment
Both of Isaak-Shapiro’s children, Naomi and Josh, attended Mandel JDS. Isaak-Shapiro credited his wife, Deborah, with supporting the school through being with him at the school events, board meetings and field trips – regularly contributing to the school’s accomplishments. Naomi is now a first lieutenant in the Israel Defense Forces. Josh is an actor, singer and playwright in New York City, and he is riding out the COVID-19 pandemic with his parents in Pepper Pike.
Isaak-Shapiro maintains connections to all of his past synagogues – Netivot Shalom in Berkeley, Calif; Moreshet Avraham and Shir Chadashah, both in Jerusalem; and Fabrengen in Washington, D.C. He belongs to both Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, adding that he tries to attend as many b’nai mitzvahs of students at Mandel JDS as possible. Isaak-Shapiro doesn’t drive on Shabbat and can walk to 14 synagogues from his Pepper Pike home, he said.
Hope for the future
In reflecting on disappointments, Isaak-Shapiro said he still carries hope that there would be a pluralistic Jewish high school in Cleveland.
Pardes High School operated from the basement of what is now Mandel JDS prior to Isaak-Shapiro’s arrival in Cleveland. However, that school folded.
“This is an amazing Jewish community,” Isaak-Shapiro said. “The demographics of our school is such that most of our graduates will not attend one of the other Jewish schools. … I hope that that’ll be a conversation down the road.”
As Isaak-Shapiro moves on to his next career opportunity, his successor, Jay Leberman, who assumes his role July 1, no doubt has big shoes to fill based on his predecessor’s lengthy list of accomplishments.