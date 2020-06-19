Why Jerry loves Mandel JDS

In his remarks at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s 50th annual meeting held virtually on June 15, Head of School Jerry Isaak-Shapiro listed some of the things he loves about the school. Here is a partial list:

“I love that one of our inside-outside courtyards is the site of our sukkah every year – and that every year ... more of our families put up their own sukkah and purchase their own lulav and etrog.

“Our teachers go all out in their costumes for Purim.

“We all (mostly) wear white on Fridays.

“Our eighth-grade-kindergarten buddies.

“Some of our youngest students have been heard speaking with each other in Hebrew.

“And, I love being able to engage in G-d-talk, knowing that not everyone will understand G-d in the same way or in any way at all.”