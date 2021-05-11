The Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will hold its virtual “Spring Jubilee: Live In Your Living Room” on May 23.
Led by master of ceremonies Scott Simon, the event will feature a special tribute to Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, former head of school who retired at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 16 years. His successor, Jay Leberman, began the role July 1, 2020.
Hedy and David Adler of the Kangesser Foundation, Rochelle and Harley Gross and their family, the Robert Immerman family, and Nancy and Adam Levin will also be honored as part of the festivities.
“(The Spring Jubilee) will be a fun celebration honoring some of the incredible people who have helped the school be so successful at its mission of preparing students to transform the world while rooted in Jewish values,” Eliana LeVine, president of the Mandel JDS board of directors, said.
The selected honorees emulate that mission, LeVine said.
“These honorees have each done so much for Mandel JDS and the most amazing part is that they have continued to be stalwart supports even after their children graduated,” she said. “They are people we rely on for advice, for connecting us to the larger community, for financial support. They are true role models – pillars for Jewish education in our community, involved in Jewish organizations at the national level and also involved in organizations vital to Israel’s economic livelihood. They carry their Jewish pride with them and represent a broad spectrum of the Jewish community.”
Knowing the honorees deserved a proper spotlight on their contributions, school leadership knew that going virtual was the best route to ensure as many people as possible could celebrate, LeVine said.
“We wanted to make sure that as many people who wanted to, could participate in the celebration and since it wasn’t clear what would happen COVID-wise, a virtual celebration seemed like the best way to be as inclusive as possible,” she said. “Lay and professional leaders have sat in on numerous other tributes and our professional staff has consulted with development professionals from around the country.”
A virtual ceremony or not, LeVine said she always loves seeing the school in action and seeing students, teachers and the joyful learning environment of Mandel JDS – the Spring Jubilee being a prime example.
“I am looking forward to being able to interact in person with the honorees, as we will be together watching and participating in the Jubilee,” she said. “Our emcee, Scott Simon, excels at bringing out happiness on any occasion and I am excited to feel the joy he evokes that evening for our honorees and our school, even though it’s a year later than we had originally planned.”
Event chairs are Raquel Flatow Haas, Ida Haber and Kerry Kertesz, and honorary chairs are Bobby Goldberg, and Aliki and Peter Rzepka.