Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, who was head of school at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School for 17 years, will become executive director of the American Friends of Kidum, a nonprofit organization based in New York City that supports the Society for Advancement of Education, Jerusalem.
“Jerry brings a unique understanding and appreciation of secondary education, deep roots in the American Jewish community and a proven passion for Israel to the American Friends of Kidum,” Yair Segev, vice chair of the AFK board of directors, stated in a news release. “We look forward to working with Jerry to broaden our base of donors and increase the support we can provide for SAE’s schools, residences and educational programs throughout Israel.”
The American Friends of Kidum works to increase awareness and financial support for the educational initiatives of the Society for Advancement of Education, Jerusalem.
“I am very excited to have this unique opportunity to combine my experience developing Jewish communities in the U.S. with my lifelong love of Israel,” Isaak-Shapiro said in the release. “I look forward to generating awareness and support in the U.S. for SAE’s vital mission of creating a more pluralistic and prosperous Israel by giving talented teens a chance to realize their full academic potential. Quality education not only impacts the individual; it’s the key to transforming society itself.”
The Society for Advancement of Education, Jerusalem is a social-educational organization that works to instill academic and social excellence as a bridge and leverage for integration into Israeli society. It operates 16 schools and residences. Its website describes it as “a non-profit organization, which uses education to empower youth from disadvantaged communities in Israel to attain distinction in their social, scholastic and leadership endeavors.”
“We are proud that an educational leader has chosen to join us and help us broaden our activities, partners and resources in the United States.” Eitan Moran, SAE executive director, stated in the release.
Isaak-Shapiro will begin the position Aug. 1, working initially from his home in Pepper Pike.
About Isaak-Shapiro
During his tenure at Mandel, Isaak-Shapiro significantly increased enrollment, more than tripled annual campaign support, strengthened the teaching staff and introduced an integrative educational approach that encourages students to study questions in different ways. His resigned at the end of his four-year contract at the end of June.
By helping secure a $17 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in 2015, Isaak-Shapiro worked to ensure the school would be able to compete for teachers. Just $2 million of the grant went toward physical needs – the rest went into an endowment to yield money restricted for salary enhancement for salary enhancement and professional development for faculty. With the gift came a name change for the school, from The Agnon School to its current name.
Earlier in his career Isaak-Shapiro served as Jewish education director at the San Francisco Jewish Community Center, as Northern California Regional Director for Hillel, and as associate director for the Jewish Community Relations Committee for the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.
Isaak-Shapiro, 66, has been a teacher, prominent lecturer and scholar-in-residence specializing in the areas of non-formal education, learning differentiation, Zionist thought and history and Jewish identity. He was one of five national mentor/master teachers in SuLaM, a program of study, leadership and mentoring for current heads of school, sponsored by RAVSA, the national community day school organization, and has served as a mentor in the Jewish Theological Seminary-sponsored Day School Leadership Training Institute.
Isaak-Shapiro earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University-Northridge and a master’s degree in International Affairs, specializing in Mideast History, from George Washington University. He is a 2003 graduate of the prestigious Mandel Jerusalem Fellowship program.
Isaak-Shapiro announced in May 2019 he would resign at the end of his four-year contract with Mandel JDS after he and the board could not come to terms on a new one.
He and his wife, Deborah, have two children, Naomi, who lives in Israel, and Josh, who lives in New York City. They belong to both Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. They will eventually relocate to New York City.