Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, who was head of school at Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School for 17 years, plans to leave Cleveland to be founding head of school at the Oasis School, a co-educational Jewish community school in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He signed a contract Oct. 29 and is preparing to open the school in fall 2022. He is recruiting senior staff, potentially with ninth or ninth and 10th graders.
Isaak-Shapiro, 67, said he was recruited by an executive search firm.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve always wanted to create a high school, really from the beginning from the ground floor,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 1. “And this was an extraordinary opportunity to do just that.”
He said the Phoenix and Scottsdale area has one of the fastest growing Jewish populations in the country, but only single-sex Orthodox high schools, and that a Jewish high school representing a wider swath of religious observance is necessary.
Isaak-Shapiro said the school will have a college preparatory curriculum, possibly with Advanced Placement courses, an International Baccalaureate program, and that he wants to partner with the community to offer an entrepreneurial program with mentors. In addition, he said the school will have a performing arts and visual arts program.
Isaak-Shapiro said he finds the pluralistic mission of the school and its focus on Israel to be exciting and to dovetail with his values.
Isaak-Shapiro said he likes the desert and knows the region from having been southwest regional director of Young Judaea.
He also said he appreciated the work of the founding board, which has worked for three years, consulting with top-level consultants and developing a business plan for the school.
Isaak-Shapiro declined to release his salary, saying only that he is being “well compensated.”
The school will open on the campus of the Martin Pear JCC in Scottsdale, where there is also a Jewish day school. Isaak-Shapiro said he hopes the Oasis School becomes a communal resource for the community and that he intends to bring a spirit of collaboration to the community, such as he has seen at the Jewish Education Center in Cleveland.
“When we do things together. We learn from each other and the same even when there are differences in our schools,” Isaak-Shapiro said. “So, I certainly hope (to) be able to take that lesson to Arizona.”
Isaak-Shapiro said he has a dozen synagogue rabbis in the region as well as leadership of the Hebrew high school there.
“My predilection is to begin to create relationships with as many people as possible in as many areas of the community as possible,” he said.
Isaak-Shapiro’s decision to leave Mandel JDS came after he and the school’s board “couldn’t reach an agreement on the terms of a new contract,” according to a letter emailed to Mandel JDS parents that was emailed May 7. He then accepted a job as executive director of American Friends of Kidum in July 2020, where he expected to travel extensively, and was hindered in doing so by quarantine associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a very challenging time,” he said. “In any normal time, there would have been a lot of travel in a job like that. And obviously there was nearly none.”
In addition, he said, fundraising through Zoom was “difficult.”
“I think the expectations perhaps weren’t that realistic,” he said.
Isaak-Shapiro said he has been to Scottsdale three times, once driving and leaving his car there, and expects to move to Arizona in advance of his wife, Deborah Isaak-Shapiro, who plans to remain in Pepper Pike to continue her social work practice in Beachwood.
The Isaak-Shapiro’s son, Josh, lives on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Their daughter, Naomi, is beginning law school at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, following her service in the Israel Defense Forces as a first lieutenant.
Isaak-Shapiro praised those he worked with at The Agnon School, which changed its name to Mandel JDS in 2015.
“I was able to work with some terrific professionals and lay leaders,” Isaak-Shapiro said. “And I’m going to take every ounce of what I learned here and experienced here and bring it out west.”