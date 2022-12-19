Israel Bonds has surpassed $1 billion in 2022 U.S. sales for the 10th consecutive year, according to a news release.
Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh expressed appreciation for the accomplishment, crediting the staff, lay leaders and Israel Bonds investors, according to the news release.
Steven Greenberg, Israel Bonds Cleveland general chair said in the news release that, “Our Cleveland region is proud to participate in Israel Bonds’ success that supports every aspect of Israel’s economy.”
According to the news release, Israel Bonds Executive Director Thomas Lockshin said “Israel bonds are recognized for their strong rates and dependability. Israel bonds can diversify portfolios and add stability to IRAs. They also make great gifts and can be donated to charitable organizations.”
For more information, contact cleveland@israelbonds.com or call 216-454-0180.