David Pearl was appointed as registered representative of the Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds.
In this role, Pearl’s primary responsibility will be generating sales of Israel bonds in northern Ohio, and will be based out of its Cleveland office.
Pearl lives in Beachwood with his wife, Robin. The couple has two sons. They are active member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, according to a news release. A graduate of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, Pearl earned a degree in business administration from The Ohio State University in Columbus. He has many years of experience in business and sales, and also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses, the release said. Pearl is also a second-generation Holocaust survivor.
Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds ranks among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, with a record of proven success spanning over 71 years and has been praised for its dependability, the Bonds organization has helped build every sector of Israel’s economy, according to the release.
Sales of Israel bonds in the U.S. have surpassed the $1 billion mark each year for the last decade, with over 115 local governments including states, counties, cities and municipalities, and 28 state treasurers investing over $5 billion in Israel bonds since inception, the release stated.