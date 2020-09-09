The creation of the Israel Bonds organization 70 years ago this month was a history-defining moment that continues to pay dividends for the state of Israel.
To celebrate the 70th anniversary, President and CEO Israel Maimon discussed Israel Bonds in an exclusive interview Sept. 3 with the Cleveland Jewish News to discuss its impact through the generations.
Maimon said, in the early days, Israel Bonds, which are fixed income instruments representing a loan made by an investor to the state of Israel, went toward developing every sector of country’s economy.
He noted the economy – and its needs – have changed over the years.
“As a new country, you have to build bridges and tunnels and roads and water facilities and the basic infrastructure of a country,” said Maimon, who assumed his position in 2016. “The difference now is it’s going to other needs of the state of Israel.”
The bonds were a key component when it came to establishing infrastructure and were crucial to development. Describing Israel as more independent and successful, economically, now than in 1950, Maimon said, jokingly, he thought Israel Bonds would be able to take it easy for its platinum anniversary.
“You think that you can rest a little bit to make it more of a pleasant voyage,” Maimon said, with a laugh. “Every year, it’s challenging to achieve our goals, but this year, yes, we got a real present.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made Israel Bonds’ fundraising goals – which Maimon said were raised 50% this year compared to last– more difficult to achieve.
“It’s affecting the pocket of each one of us,” Maimon said. “We are more hesitant to invest. We are more concerned about the future. We want to have cash in our pocket.”
He noted the Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, relies heavily on galas and speaker events to raise funds and interest.
“Now, we cannot have physical events,” Maimon said. “So, this is also a way that the crisis impacted us and we have to find other ways to have those events by doing them online and still instill excitement, emotion to the participant, so they decide to buy Israel bonds.”
The company’s day-to-day operations have also been impacted by COVID-19.
“Everyone is working remotely,” Maimon said. “You cannot meet the potential investors. You cannot see them in the eye and explain. So this has also affected us, but thank God, we are doing very, very good, and we are in a very good position to meet our goals for this year.”
Maimon offered two reasons to buy Israel bonds.
“One, because of the investment side,” Maimon said. “Secondly, you invest in a country that you love.”
According to Maimon, 25 states purchase Israel bonds with Ohio, New York and Florida ranking highest.
“Ohio, I think, has the biggest number of Israel bonds outstanding – it’s substantial,” Maimon said. “There is always a competition with New York. Sometimes the treasurer of New York wants to be the first one, so he buys more. Then the Ohio treasurer and the governor respond and try to be higher than New York.”
Maimon is impressed by Ohio’s ability to go head-to-head with New York, which he described as “the capital of the finance world,” in this regard.
“I admire and I appreciate all (of Ohio’s) efforts,” Maimon said. “The Jewish community has such a big role that the state is buying, and I have to thank and praise both the governor and the treasurer through the years that saw the importance of supporting the state of Israel.”
Development Corporation for Israel is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the United States. Proceeds from the sale of bonds have played a decisive role in Israel’s rapid evolution into a groundbreaking, globally emulated leader in high-tech, cleantech and biotech.