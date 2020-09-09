Upcoming events

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 | 8 P.M.

“Selichot from the Kotel with Israel Bonds: An Extraordinary Global Experience”

Featuring greetings by Finance Minister Israel Katz and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, with a performance of “Jerusalem of Gold” by Shuli Natan.

Additional program highlights include an exclusive interview with Reut Ifat Uziel, daughter of Dr. Izik Ifat, famed paratrooper to be among the first to reach the Kotel during the Six-Day War, and Selichot prayers from the Kotel. To register, visit conta.cc/35mHwDk.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 | 8 P.M.

A Special Sukkot with Israel Bonds

Featuring greetings by President Reuven Rivlin and remarks from Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich and Minister of Aliyah and Integration Penina Tamano-Shata. To register, visit conta.cc/35mQIHU.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18 | 2 P.M.

The Israel Bonds Women’s Division presents an exclusive archaeological tour of the Ancient Talmudic Village of Korazim in the Golan Heights, with archaeologist Achia Kohn-Tavor. Join Women’s Division chair Laura Orzy and international business development director Sara Friedman as they explore Korazim National Park and synagogue. To register, visit conta.cc/2FbUKI8.