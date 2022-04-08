Investments in the state of Israel have been a pillar of the state’s economy for the last 70 years. Shortly after the state was established in 1948, Israel Bonds was founded in 1951 to promote a flourishing economy.
The Israel Bonds Advisory Council held its 2022 Campaign Briefing on March 30 at the Point East Condominiums Community Room in Beachwood, bringing together executives and investors for an evening of recognition, reflection and planning.
“We should all be honored to participate in the endeavor to develop the state of Israel, to be part of the Jewish people,” Steven Greenberg, general chairman of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Advisory Council, said in a welcome address to guests.
“Israel Bonds has a mission to promote investment in Israel’s economy to help every aspect of Israel’s economy,” Thomas Lockshin, executive director of Israel Bonds in Ohio and Kentucky, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Instead of raising money for charity, we’re raising money to invest in bonds issued by the state of Israel.”
Lockshin told the CJN that sales in the U.S. have exceeded $1 billion every year for the last nine years and the organization’s goal for 2022, which is set by the finance ministry of Israel, is $1 billion.
“People can buy bonds for themselves as investments or in their IRA as a retirement plan,” Lockshin told the CJN. “They can give bonds as gifts for special occasions like bar mitzvahs, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, new babies, and they can use bonds as a way to donate to a charitable organization.”
The event was intended to be a briefing on the results of 2021 and the goals of 2022, and how those goals will be achieved, Lockshin told the CJN.
“It was a great honor to have our president and CEO (Dani Naveh) come to Cleveland and want to recognize Cleveland as an important city, or area, for Israel Bonds participation,” Lockshin told the CJN.
“Investment in Israeli bonds is also an investment in a very strong and secure economy,” Naveh said in an address to attendees.
Naveh said that his mission as president and CEO is to engage young members of the Jewish community.
“We need to reach out to the younger generation,” Naveh stated, further adding that it is important to bring young people to be involved in the state of Israel.
“We had our vice president of sales there too, Stuart Garawitz,” Lockshin noted.
“Everybody loves Israel,” Garawitz told the CJN.
Honored at the event was Roger Klein, former general chairman, in recognition of outstanding leadership of Cleveland Israel Bonds 2019 to 2021.
“I was honored to serve Israel Bonds,” Klein told the CJN. “Israel is central to the future of the Jewish people and it was a privilege to be able to help support our success story (and) the thriving state of Israel.”
Klein was also presented with a commemoration award, Israel Bonds Salute to the Past General Chairs 1951-2021. Also honored with this award were Bart Bookatz, Rubin Guttman, Larry Kadis, Stuart Simms and Renny Wolfson.
“It was a wonderful evening,” Guttman told the CJN. “It’s always good to be able to come together as a Jewish community on behalf of Israel, on behalf of Israel Bonds and on behalf of the Jewish people.”
Lockshin pointed out to the CJN that Israel Bonds is not a charitable organization, but bonds can be donated to a charity.
“People aren’t donating to us or contributing to us,” Lockshin said.
The event introduced the new Shalom Bond, which is designed to be used for the donation of an Israel bond to a charitable organization.
“The Shalom Bond is meant to be given to non-profit organizations,” Greenberg said. “It can be in denominations from $36 to as much as $1 million. The real point of these bonds is that these are bonds that have maturity of one or two years.”
Greenberg stated that the essence of these bonds is that a nonprofit takes it “virtually as cash” and will treat it the same way.
In 70 years, Israel Bonds has raised $47 billion, Garawitz informed attendees.
“Think about $47 billion when you look at the country,” Garawitz stated. “Look (what) Israel Bonds has done, what you’ve done to build this country, to build this nation. You should feel very, very proud.”