As the first female chair of the Israel Bonds national rabbinic advisory council, Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division honored Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim on June 29 with a luncheon at Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
Haim, who created the religious holiday subscription service Celebrating Jewish Life, was also presented the Women of Valor pin by Barbara Somogyi. The pin was first given to former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The highest recognition by the Women’s Division, the pin is given to a leader who is honored by her community for working with the division’s campaign to bring about results. The pin’s design is a replication of the insignia worn by the women’s division of the IDF.
Haim called the work of Israel Bonds “a labor of love,” sharing how she came to understand what it means to be part of the organization. Recalling her junior year of college that she spent in Jerusalem, she would often visit family and friends who lived in Tel Aviv. She recalls meeting a boy around her age who was starting his Israel Navy stint as she was studying. As the school year ended in 1982, she returned home to finish her degree but in Israel, it was the beginning of the Lebanon War. He was assigned to a small boat that did “extremely dangerous military operations,” Haim recalled.
When she finished college, she returned to Israel a year later to start rabbinical school, but he came home with post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.
“The dichotomy of our experiences in that one year stirred in me a deep feeling of responsibility to uphold my duty to be a protector of Israel too,” said Haim, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors. “As with many in the Israel army who are called up for subsequent military reserves service in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), I have since then, felt called to my duty to be a defender of Israel in my own way. ... Investing in Israel bonds, it’s how we Israel lovers strengthen our ties to Israel and fight against antisemitism and Israel detractors.”
Haim said that investing in Israel bonds is one of the “most important ways” for her to defend Israel.
“For no doubt, Israel’s security impacts our own well-being as Jews, as American Jews and the future of Jews everywhere,” she said.
The lunch event also included a keynote by Asaf Romirowsky, an expert on the Abraham Accords, Israel and the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. In the talk, Romirowsky spoke about what it means to be a Zionist and finding ways to be one amid rising antisemitism and ever-present BDS activities across the United States.
“This is part of the American Jewish struggle today,” he said. “But, it doesn’t mean the challenges are going to go away.”
He said that this is where education comes in, where American Jews need to understand what those struggles are to tell their story on the world stage.
“The success of these stories lies in maintaining it,” Romirowsky said, which is where Israel bonds come into the conversation. “It’s the education, the investment and the understanding of where the investment is going and what true normalization comes from all of this. We have challenges, we know what they are, but we also have some anecdotes and things we can do positively to change the environment.”
Attendees also heard from Cleveland Women’s Division chair Lydia Frankel, as she recalled a recent Abraham Accords delegation of Israel Bonds that went to the United Araba Emirates, Bahrain and Israel, which she called “absolutely impactful, emotional and wonderful to see that we can sometimes see tolerance between different nations that have been, for years, known for hating each other.” Photos from that trip were shown on a slide show. Frankel attended the delegation with her daughter.
“But it’s possible, a dream came true,” Frankel said.
Steven Greenberg, chair of Israel Bonds Cleveland, also thanked the Women’s Division for its turn out to the event, expressing the importance of their involvement in the Israel Bonds mission.
“Our support, right now through Israel Bonds, gives us a chance to participate and a chance to show our support on the world stage on what Israel means to all of us,” he said.
The Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.