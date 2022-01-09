The Israel Bonds International Prime Minister’s Club Dinner scheduled for Jan. 30 at the JW Marriot Miami Turnberry Restort in Aventura, Fla., has been postponed.
According to a Jan. 6 email sent to supporters, Israel Bonds decided to postpone the event “after careful deliberation and consultation.” The event was to be the culmination of the 70th anniversary of Israel Bonds and will celebrate the Abraham Accords. Yousef Al Otaiba, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States, was announced as the special guest of the event, together with Avi Berkowitz, former assistant to the president and special representative for international negotiations, who served as lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords for Donald Trump’s administration.
“The sweeping and unpredictable nature of the omicron variant prompted Israel Bonds to act decisively, as the well-being of every event participant was of paramount importance,” the email read.
Barry Feldman of Beachwood, who is president of Kotter Metal Products in Willoughby, was to be honored with the Shalom Award in recognition for his dedication to Israel and Israel Bonds. Feldman serves on the national board of American Friends of Magen David Adom, and the executive boards of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, where he chairs the St. Petersburg subcommittee. He also serves on the boards of Jewish National Fund Cleveland chapter, Cleveland Playhouse and University Hospitals art council. Feldman also serves on the board of directors of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation.
Other honorees were Paula and Harvey Allen of Boston; Jerry L. Cohen and Steven B. Cohen of New York City; Ilene and Adrian Grant of Atlanta; Lois Kaliner of Philadelphia; Sharon and Uri Sasson of Rockland, NY; Laura Stein of Beverly Hills, Calif.; and Norman E. Taplin of Palm Beach, Fla.
For those who made reservations for the event, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Hotel is offering a full refund to anyone who booked a room through the Israel Bonds hotel block. Cancellations should be made directly with the hotel. Payments made for the Shabbat and PMC dinners will be refunded by Israel Bonds.
For any other questions, email national.events@israelbonds.com.