Michael Holub, formerly a registered representative for Israel Bonds in Cleveland, will be Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo’s first vice president of financial resource development.
He began the role April 4.
Holub will coordinate and lead an integrated financial resource development team that is responsible for annual fundraising for the federation, as well as legacy and endowed giving and operations for the Toledo Jewish Community Foundation. He will report to Stephen Rothschild, CEO and federation interim director, and will supervise Wendy Goldstein, donor development and women’s philanthropy officer, and Barb Hager, foundation associate. Arleen Levine, federation director emeritus, will also work with him in his new role.
Before joining Israel Bonds, Holub worked in project-based fund development, developing capital campaigns, major gifts strategies, and prospect research. He also previously worked as a family service counselor for Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg.
Holub earned a master of science in social administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where he also worked as a major gift officer for four years at the school of medicine. He has worked with Israel Bonds for the last eight years, where he sold over $87 million dollars in bond capital to over 2,300 investors, according to a news release.
“I am proud to still be practicing social work 26 years later,” he said in the release. “Social work and fundraising in the Jewish communal field have a very high turnover rate. To be doing what I’m doing for 26 years – I’m pretty happy about that.”
Holub also has several ties to Jewish Toledo.
“I’ve been coming to Toledo for seven years as Toledo’s Israel Bonds representative and developed great relationships with many in the community,” he said in the release. “I’ve grown fond of Toledo, a city and community that still has a lot of potential and capacity. My mother-in-law, Barrie Ganch (Galvin), grew up in Toledo, and we have friends and extended family in the area. It’s nice to come to a community where I’m not a total stranger.”
Holub said he is excited to work to transition community fundraising into an integrated model that incorporates a donor’s past, present, and future perspective.
“I’d like to examine the entire spectrum of a donor’s charitable intentions from annual to planned giving,” he said in the release. “Jewish Toledo has an incredible history of charitable giving that has created a strong foundation that I am looking forward to building upon. Connecting with donors and helping them realize their philanthropic potential and goals in ways consistent with Jewish values is really motivating to me. And while I know some Jews in Toledo, I look forward to getting to know all of Jewish Toledo.”
Holub lives in South Euclid with his wife, Toby, who works at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and son, Jordan.
“We are very fortunate that someone with Holub’s experience and passion sees the opportunities for the future of vibrant Jewish life in Toledo and wants to be a part of our continuing success,” Rothschild said in the release
Dan Steinberg, federation chair, said in the release, “In speaking with Michael during the interview process, I was convinced that his personal skills, easy communication style, and background made him a great candidate to help us continue to grow and steward the community’s significant assets. We welcome him to our team of professionals.”