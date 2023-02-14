Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division appointed Diane Frankel as chair of its advisory council for the 2023-24 term, succeeding outgoing chair Lydia Frankel.
Diane Frankel is a member of the advisory council, most recently serving as vice chair. She holds a master’s degree in special education and has worked as an intervention specialist for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District and the Aurora City Schools. Diane Frankel is also the owner of Academic Excellence, which provides specialized instruction to students at non-public schools.
Married to Jesse Frankel and the parents of Dr. Rebecca (Ido) Romanov of Shaker Heights and Matthew Frankel of Austin, Texas, Diane Frankel has also volunteered for Bellefaire JCB’s Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters Association and the Cleveland Chesed Center. She also previously served on the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation membership committee, and was the chair of its chesed community. She is a board member and past vice president of programming for the B’nai Jeshurun sisterhood.
A kosher reception and installation ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 1 at Beechmont Country Club at 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange The event, featuring a performance by Israeli pianist and Cleveland Piano President Yaron Kohlberg, will welcome Diane Frankel into her new role and recognize the work of outgoing chair Lydia Frankel.
Reservations are required by calling 216-454-0180 or cleveland@israelbonds.com.