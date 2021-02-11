Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division will host a virtual event at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 featuring the new Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage exhibit, “Notorious RBG – The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
The docent-led tour will follow the installation of Lydia Yomtovian Frankel as chair of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division advisory council and recognition of outgoing chair Debi Slater.
The Women’s Division is comprised of women from the United States who support Israel by investing in securities issued by the state of Israel. Women have purchased more than $1 billion in Israel bonds since 1952 when Golda Meir founded the division, according to a news release.
An Israel bond purchase is required.
For more information or reservations, call 216-454-0180 or email cleveland@israelbonds.com.